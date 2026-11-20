GTA 6 players discover a Red Hulk reference in a side mission involving Kyle and Jason Duval. Details on the helicopter attack and honor system implications.

Players of the upcoming open-world title Grand Theft Auto 6 have identified a striking visual and narrative parallel to Marvel's Red Hulk during an unexpected side mission. The character, identified as Kyle, appears as a giant red figure whose aggressive behavior triggers a chaotic sequence that mirrors events from the film Captain America: Brave New World. This discovery has ignited widespread debate among the gaming community regarding the intent behind the inclusion.

The encounter begins with player character Jason Duval participating in a bizarre side mission involving a local farmer. The objective centers on an experiment with giant strawberries and various chemicals, which quickly spirals out of control. As the chemical mixture takes effect, a massive, crimson-hued character named Kyle emerges, displaying physical traits and behaviors that closely resemble the Marvel superhero Red Hulk.

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During this unscripted-seeming event, Kyle goes on a violent rampage, attacking local police officers with immense force. The situation escalates dramatically when he engages a helicopter that approaches the scene. In a move that echoes a specific sequence from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kyle destroys the aircraft by hurling a non-player character at it, demonstrating the same destructive method used by Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World.

The similarities extend beyond the visual appearance of the character. In Captain America: Brave New World, the version of Red Hulk, portrayed by Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus Ross, destroys a helicopter while rampaging through Washington, D.C. The parallel actions in the GTA 6 mission have led many observers to conclude that Rockstar Games is paying direct homage to this cinematic moment.

While the mission is presented as a random agricultural experiment gone wrong, the precision of the helicopter destruction suggests a deliberate creative choice. Fans have noted that the destruction of the helicopter by throwing an NPC is not a generic gameplay mechanic but a specific choreography choice found in the Marvel film. This has led to speculation that the game includes multiple such references to pop culture and superhero media.

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Following the chaos, the mission shifts from action to a social interaction involving the player character, Jason Duval. He addresses the giant, crimson figure as Buddy, a nickname that visibly impacts the emotional state of Kyle. This interaction introduces a moral choice for the player, who must decide whether to hug the giant character or reject him.

The outcome of this decision directly affects Jason Duval's honor rating within the game world. Choosing to hug Kyle results in a positive shift in honor, while rejecting him causes a negative impact. This mechanic ties the Easter egg directly into the core RPG systems of GTA 6, rewarding players who engage with the absurdity of the situation. The emotional response of Kyle to the nickname Buddy adds a layer of depth to what could otherwise be a simple combat encounter.

The revelation of this potential Marvel reference has generated significant buzz across social media platforms and streaming services. Content creators, including popular streamer IShowSpeed, have posted clips of their reactions to the scene, further amplifying its visibility. The combination of the visual similarity to Red Hulk and the specific helicopter destruction has created a viral moment within the gaming community.

Discussions online are divided between those who believe the reference is a clever nod to comic book fans and those who view it as a coincidental design choice. However, the specificity of the helicopter destruction method makes coincidence unlikely. The inclusion of such a detailed homage suggests that Rockstar Games is actively engaging with contemporary pop culture trends, even in a game set in a satirical version of the United States.

The community continues to analyze other potential hidden references in the game as it approaches its release date. The teases of Doctor Doom in MCU productions ahead of Avengers: Doomsday have also kept superhero fans engaged, but the GTA 6 reference stands out for its immediate impact on the gaming landscape. Rockstar's unexpected Marvel reference has come as a surprise to gamers, particularly those who noticed the similarities between Kyle and Red Hulk's on-screen rampage.

Whether intentional or not, the mission has certainly caught fans' attention. The discovery has sparked widespread discussion online, with fans questioning whether Rockstar Games intentionally recreated the Marvel scene or simply included a reference to it. Clips of IShowSpeed reacting to the discovery have also gained traction, further fueling the conversation.

In Captain America: Brave New World, Red Hulk destroys a helicopter during his rampage through Washington, D.C. The character is President Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross, played by Harrison Ford, who eventually faces Sam Wilson's version of Captain America. The parallel between the film and the game highlights the increasing crossover between blockbuster cinema and interactive entertainment.

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Marvel Comics' next big event will see the Avengers have to take on Red Hulk, adding another layer of relevance to the GTA 6 reference. Mark Ruffalo has shared his thoughts on superhero matchups during a recent interview, weighing in on Hulk's fights with Superman and Red Hulk. These discussions keep the superhero genre in the public eye, making the GTA 6 reference even more timely.

Captain America fans probably shouldn't expect Harrison Ford's Red Hulk to return to the MCU anytime soon, but the character's presence in GTA 6 ensures that the image remains iconic. The teases of Doctor Doom in MCU productions ahead of Avengers: Doomsday are ruining the classic comics' villain, but the GTA 6 reference offers a fresh take on Red Hulk.

DC has introduced a new take on one of its well-known superheroes, offering fans a new costume design and more. However, the Marvel reference in GTA 6 stands out for its direct connection to a major blockbuster film. The gaming community's reaction demonstrates the power of pop culture references to engage players and create shared experiences.

Sir Patrick Stewart's death certificate has surfaced, providing the medical explanation behind the actor's passing and revealing how his remains were handled. While this news is significant, it does not detract from the excitement surrounding the GTA 6 reference. The gaming community remains focused on the latest discoveries and their implications for the game's narrative.

A new trailer for a live-action GTA: San Andreas movie has appeared online, taking fans of the Grand Theft Auto series by storm. The trailer features Will Smith as the lead, adding another layer of excitement to the franchise. The GTA 6 reference to Red Hulk adds to the growing list of pop culture connections within the series.

Evolve Media Holdings, LLC. © 2026 All Rights Reserved. The coverage of the GTA 6 reference is part of a broader trend in digital media, where writers like Ojas Kulkarni cover news across movies, TV shows, pop culture and more. His major interest lies in professional wrestling coverage, with a focus on breaking news, storylines, interviews, and major developments from WWE, AEW, and TNA.

The integration of superhero references into open-world games continues to evolve, with GTA 6 leading the charge. The reaction from players and content creators highlights the importance of these Easter eggs in enhancing the gaming experience. As the release date approaches, more details are expected to emerge, further fueling the anticipation.