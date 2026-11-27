Grand Theft Auto 6 players face a soft-lock at 72% completion during Raul's Plan. Learn the required Yasmani jobs and workarounds to resume the main story.

Players in Grand Theft Auto 6 are encountering a significant technical barrier that prevents them from finishing the main campaign. This soft-lock issue emerges near the 72% completion mark, specifically during the Raul's Plan objective. Despite Rockstar releasing a major patch on November 23, this particular glitch remains unresolved for many gamers.

Raul's Plan Soft-Lock Mechanism Explained

The core of the problem involves a missing phone call from the character Raul while the player controls Lucia. The game script requires this specific communication to advance the narrative, but numerous reports indicate the call never triggers. This allows players to continue exploring the vast open world of Leonida and engaging in side activities. However, the main story progression effectively freezes, leaving characters stranded without a clear path forward.

Also read Rockstar Games Removes Vehicle Purchases in GTA VI Leading to Concerns Over Monetization

This issue is particularly damaging because it occurs after dozens of hours of gameplay. Many fans are already captivated by the massive scale of the Leonida setting. Some have not even finished Chapter 1 due to the sheer volume of content. For those reaching the final stretch, this barrier threatens to spoil the conclusion of Jason and Lucia's story arc.

Essential Yasmani Tasks Required Before Fix

Before assuming the game is broken, players must verify they have completed three specific jewelry jobs for Yasmani. These missions are technically mandatory for story progression, even though they appear optional in the menu. Players must also sell the stolen jewelry back to Yasmani to trigger the next phase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rockstar addressed several gameplay issues in its November 23 update, including autosave problems and crashes. The patch also targeted issues with the Wanted Level system. However, the Raul's Plan soft-lock survived this update, suggesting it may be a distinct scripting error or a missed requirement.

Workarounds and Community Solutions

Players have discovered a workaround that avoids restarting the entire game. Some users report receiving a call from Valentina instead of Raul. This alternative trigger allows progression to the next mission. After completing this mission, players must pay Abe a legal fee of $75,000.

Once the fee is paid, the game finally releases the call from Raul. This sequence restores the ability to continue the main story. While not guaranteed for everyone, this method has successfully bypassed the soft-lock for many players.

Save Management and Future Steps

To protect progress, players should manually save in separate slots regularly. Relying on a single compromised save file is risky when nearing the end of the game. Completing outstanding objectives in the Story menu is also essential to prevent similar issues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rockstar Games continues to monitor player feedback. The lack of a guaranteed prevention method means vigilance is required. Players should keep checking for updates or community tips. The goal remains reaching the epic ending of Grand Theft Auto 6 without losing hours of work.