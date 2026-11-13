GTA 6 PS5 Patch 1.002 Rolls Out Ahead of November 19 Launch

Rockstar Games distributes PS5 update 1.002 for Grand Theft Auto 6 six days before the November 19, 2026 release, though patch details remain unconfirmed.

Rockstar Games has initiated the distribution of a significant software update for the upcoming title Grand Theft Auto VI on the PlayStation 5 platform. This pre-release patch, identified as version 1.002, became available for download six days prior to the official global launch date of November 19, 2026. The early deployment of this digital content suggests that the developer is preparing the console environment for the high-traffic launch period.

Patch Distribution Mechanics and Size

The update is technically designated as version 01.002.000 and has a file size of approximately 1GB according to reporting from independent industry sources. Digital distribution for this patch is occurring in distinct stages rather than a simultaneous release to all users. The first batch of players received access to the download immediately, while the remaining half of the user base is scheduled to receive the update approximately 11 hours later. This staggered approach is a standard practice for major game publishers to prevent server overload during initial content drops.

Also read Peacock's M.I.A. Offers GTA 6 Alternative as Preloads Begin November 12

Unknown Patch Contents and Developer Silence

Rockstar Games has not released official patch notes or a detailed changelog to explain the specific technical modifications included in this update. Consequently, the exact purpose of patch 1.002 remains a subject of speculation within the gaming community. While many industry observers assume this is a standard day-one patch designed to fix critical bugs or optimize performance, the developer has not confirmed this hypothesis. There is currently no verified information regarding performance enhancements, frame rate adjustments, or specific gameplay changes contained within this 1GB data package.

Advertisement

System Requirements and Pre-Load Data

For players preparing their hardware for the arrival of Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar has specified that 212GB of available storage space is required on the PS5 for the installation process. This requirement aligns with the digital pre-load period that commenced on November 10, allowing users to download the bulk of the game files before the official release. The technical specifications for the PS5 version target a resolution of 30 frames per second on the supported console platform. Additionally, the game will utilize the DualSense controller features, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, alongside support for the Tempest 3D Audio technology.

Game Narrative and Platform Availability

The narrative of Grand Theft Auto VI follows protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they navigate a complex criminal conspiracy set across the fictional state of Leonida. The game is scheduled for release on November 19, 2026, for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms. While the PS5 version is receiving this specific patch update, it is currently unknown whether a similar pre-launch patch will be distributed to Xbox consoles or if additional updates will be released before the November 19 launch window closes.