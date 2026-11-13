GTA 6 Price: Take-Two CEO Defends $80 to $100 Pricing Before November 19, 2026 Launch

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick says GTA 6 pricing depends on the overall experience, while buyers also receive a free month of GTA+ at launch.

Grand Theft Auto VI, known to fans as GTA 6, is less than a week from launch, and new details about its price are now drawing attention. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick addressed the pricing question during an interview on the CNBC morning show Squawkbox, where he was asked whether he could justify the $80 price for the standard edition. The game is scheduled to release on November 19, 2026, and it is developed and published by Rockstar Games.

The pricing debate follows a separate report that GTA 6 will target 30fps across all platforms. That frame rate target has disappointed some players, and the price question has become the next point of discussion among fans and industry watchers ahead of the release date.

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How Take-Two Frames the GTA 6 Price

Strauss Zelnick said the price of GTA 6 depends on the game itself and the experience a player gets from it. In his view, the value of the purchase cannot be judged by the price tag alone.

Zelnick pointed to the historic success of Grand Theft Auto V as a reference point. He argued that Grand Theft Auto V set the benchmark for the gaming industry, and that GTA 6 is meant to build on that record.

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The Take-Two CEO admitted that the company could have set a higher price for GTA 6. He said one of the company's goals is to deliver far more value for money than players expect when they pay.

Zelnick's Stated Reasons and Competing Views

Zelnick described the consumer experience as the intersection of the game itself and its asking price. According to his comments, Take-Two Interactive believes that players should feel the purchase goes above and beyond what they expected.

Zelnick acknowledged that he may be somewhat biased about his own company's game. Even so, he indicated that Take-Two Interactive expects GTA 6 to impress players when it launches on November 19, 2026.

Some commentators see the price range of $80 to $100 as a hard sell for certain buyers. Others argue that a higher price would have been justified, which makes Take-Two's restraint a point of debate rather than a settled question.

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What the GTA 6 Price Means for Players

For most buyers, the real measure of GTA 6 will be how much time and enjoyment the game delivers. The article's reasoning holds that if the game provides upwards of 40 hours of pure enjoyment and strong replayability, it can justify either the $80 or the $100 price.

Players may also consider the online component. GTA Online is expected to extend how long people play GTA 6, and the commentary suggests the game could remain popular for years after launch.

Regardless of whether a player chooses the standard or premium edition, buyers will receive a free month of GTA+ at no extra cost. That bonus adds to the overall value of the purchase, according to the reporting, and it offers an additional way to judge whether the price is worth paying before the November 19, 2026 release.