Rockstar Games makes the Vintage Vice City Pack and Ultimate Edition DLC available for separate purchase following the record-breaking launch of Grand Theft Auto VI.

The global gaming landscape has shifted dramatically in the wake of the November 19, 2026 release of Grand Theft Auto VI by Rockstar Games. Within a mere seven days of its launch, the title has already shattered historical benchmarks for entertainment media. Professional critics on Metacritic have awarded it the highest review score ever recorded, reflecting a universal acclaim that transcends typical gaming hype.

Unprecedented Financial and Sales Performance

Financially, the impact is equally staggering, with the game generating over $3 billion in earnings during its opening day alone. This singular achievement dwarfs the box office records held by the most successful films in cinematic history. Industry data indicates that more than 40 million copies have been sold across all available platforms since the debut, a figure that continues to climb without any visible sign of deceleration.

Also read GTA VI’s pretentious puzzler makes indie developers feel ‘part of larger culture’

New Availability of Premium Digital Content

Following this massive success, Rockstar Games has introduced the first separate content pack for purchase, allowing players who missed early incentives to acquire the Vintage Vice City Pack. This add-on was previously exclusively bundled for those who pre-ordered the title, regardless of whether they selected the Standard Edition or the Ultimate Edition. The developer has now decoupled this specific content, making it accessible to the broader base of players who purchased the game after the release date.

Pricing and Pre-Order Exclusivity Details

The Vintage Vice City Pack is priced at a modest £4.49 or $4.99, a figure that positions it as a relatively affordable optional enhancement. It is critical for consumers to note that there are absolutely no functional differences between this newly released standalone version and the content provided to early adopters. Players who secured the pack during the pre-order window already possess these assets in full and should not repurchase them, ensuring no financial redundancy for existing owners.

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Ultimate Edition Content and Unlock Mechanics

In addition to the vintage pack, Rockstar has made the full Ultimate Edition content available for separate acquisition, catering to players who originally bought the Standard Edition. This comprehensive digital bundle is priced at £20.00 or $20.00. However, access to these items is not immediate upon purchase; both the Vintage Vice City Pack and the Ultimate Edition content unlock progressively as players advance through the main narrative and side activities.

Technical Excellence and Future Multiplayer

The game runs on the sophisticated Rockstar Advanced Game Engine, delivering what many experts describe as the most richly detailed interactive environment ever created. While the multiplayer mode is scheduled for a future release, the single-player experience currently offers sufficient depth to occupy players for an extended period. The absence of additional vehicles or exotics does not diminish the core experience, as the base game remains a complete and highly polished adventure for the foreseeable future.