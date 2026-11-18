Grand Theft Auto VI gamers criticize technical issues following gameplay clips showing physics glitches and FPS drops below 20 frames per second.

Grand Theft Auto VI has drawn immediate criticism from the gaming community after a gameplay clip surfaced online revealing significant technical issues. The footage, shared by streamer Michael Does Life on X, shows the player character grappling a police officer in a manner that defies physical realism. The two models overlap awkwardly and pass directly through surrounding furniture, creating unnatural movements that suggest a lack of collision detection.

Technical Glitches Spark Outrage

The visual anomalies in the clip have led to widespread comparisons to Cyberpunk 2077, a title notorious for its troubled launch in December 2020. In his post, Michael Does Life expressed frustration, writing, "It's Cyberpunk 2077 all over again. What is this glitchy, buggy mess? 13 Years for this. Yikes!" The caption highlights the high expectations built over a decade of development and the disappointment when foundational mechanics appear broken.

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Other players have echoed these sentiments in the comments, labeling the title as "Cyberpunk 2.0." One gamer noted, "I've had 10 death threats from saying this already. They worked on this game for MAYBE 5 years tops. It's still a fun playthrough, but overall, it needs 60 fps and online mode ASAP." This feedback underscores the demand for stable performance and multiplayer functionality.

Performance Concerns and Comparison

Beyond the visible physics errors, gamers have reported severe frame rate instability during intense sequences. Some users claim that frame rates fall below 20 FPS during combat, which significantly impacts the user experience. These performance issues have raised questions about the technical polish of the latest installment from Rockstar Games, especially given the multiple postponed launch dates that preceded its release.

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The comparison to Cyberpunk 2077 is not without precedent. That game faced intense backlash upon its initial release due to numerous technical problems across platforms. The bugs and performance issues led to widespread refunds and the temporary suspension of digital sales. This historical context amplifies the current concerns among the Grand Theft Auto VI community.

Future Updates and Community Response

Despite the initial technical hurdles, the development timeline for Grand Theft Auto VI was extended significantly, leading many to expect a more polished product. However, the early feedback suggests that immediate patches may be necessary to address these critical bugs. Since the game has officially launched, players anticipate that updates will arrive soon to improve stability and frame rates.

As of now, Metacritic lists the title as the most-awaited game, reflecting the massive anticipation surrounding its release. The community's reaction to the current performance issues will likely influence the long-term reception of the game. Continued monitoring of player feedback and subsequent developer responses will be crucial for the title's success in the competitive gaming market.