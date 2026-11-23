Early GTA 6 players are completing optional household chores for characters Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, sparking social media debates about gender roles and virtual versus real-world responsibilities.

Early players of Grand Theft Auto VI are discovering a stark contrast between the series' infamous reputation for crime and its new focus on domestic responsibilities. Users have shared viral clips showing their characters performing tasks such as buying flowers, taking out rubbish, and painting house interiors. This shift has triggered intense reactions across social media platforms, with many men joking that the game is a psychological operation designed to turn players into better partners.

Optional Domestic Tasks in GTA 6

The upcoming title centers on the Bonnie-and-Clyde-style relationship between protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. While their partnership in crime remains central to the narrative, players can engage in optional side missions to improve their romantic bond. These activities include simple chores like picking up groceries, fixing a leaky sink, and purchasing a necklace for Lucia before her release from prison.

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One specific side mission allows players to renovate their in-game residence. Participants can repair roofs, install drywall, and paint walls. None of these tasks are compulsory for completing the main story, but they are essential for players who wish to fully develop the romantic aspect of the relationship between Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

Social Media Reactions to Virtual Housework

Men have expressed frustration over the requirement to perform simulated housework. One user on X stated that Grand Theft Auto VI is a psyop meant to make men do chores. Another player on TikTok lamented paying for the privilege of doing household tasks in a video game that they could perform for free at home. Some users joked that their real-life partners are now annoyed to see them happily cleaning in a virtual environment.

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Conversely, wives and girlfriends have welcomed the development. One commenter joked that the game is teaching men how to be better boyfriends. Another user noted that their ex-partner would play video games to avoid real responsibilities, making the idea of virtual chores appealing. Many online discussions highlight the irony of gamers completing domestic duties in a game while neglecting them in real life.

Financial Success and Critical Acclaim

This cultural moment coincides with unprecedented commercial success for Rockstar Games. The developer announced that Grand Theft Auto VI generated £2.89 billion in first-day retail sales. This figure surpasses the lifetime box office earnings of the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame, which earned approximately £2.2 billion. The game also eclipses its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, which sold over 470 million units.

Grand Theft Auto VI has also received universal critical acclaim. Reviewers have hailed the title as one of the best games ever created. Metacritic has given the game an average rating of 99 out of 100. This perfect score underscores the high expectations and successful execution of the new mechanics, including the controversial but engaging domestic simulations. The combination of critical praise and record-breaking sales marks a historic moment in the video game industry.