GTA VI launched on Thursday, 13 years after the last installment, focusing on criminal couple Jason and Lucia. Rockstar removed the ability to hire prostitutes, sparking complaints from some players who call it a feminist makeover.

Grand Theft Auto VI was released on Thursday, 13 years after the previous game, and has already taken the gaming world by storm. The new game focuses on a criminal couple, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, who navigate the fictional state of Leonida and the neon-soaked Vice City, based on Miami.

GTA VI Removes Prostitution Mechanic for Love Story

Lucia is the franchise's first fully voiced female star. Rockstar Games told Shacknews it removed certain features from previous titles to focus on the main story of a couple in a bind, lovers on the run. Many aspects of previous titles are not present in GTA VI, but the elements we have we believe are all necessary and complementary to the feeling and motivations we wanted to emphasize as you play through Jason and Lucia's story, the studio said.

Also read GTA 6 Launch Date and GTA Online Release Window Revealed

The removal of the ability to hire prostitutes has sparked complaints across GTA fan communities on Reddit. One Reddit poster said the decision made no sense at all, describing sex workers as an iconic feature in the franchise. It is supposed to be an unhinged game where anything can happen. Call me a gooner if you want, but I just think it is stupid, they wrote.

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Several posters complained about the exclusion of prostitutes in favor of a focus on the love story between the two protagonists. One Reddit user shared a screenshot of gameplay in which the player is given an option to send Lucia flowers, writing: They removed Prostitutes and added this. Another Reddit poster wrote: No prostitutes in GTA 6... instead you order flowers for your gf lmao. 2026 gaming I guess.

Some disgruntled users suggested that the inclusion of more women in the game's development led to this decision, though there is no evidence to support that claim. This criticism is widespread in the r/KotakuInAction subreddit, associated with the anti-woke GamerGate movement, where top posts focus on the removal of prostitutes and speculate about Rockstar's female writers and hiring practices.

History of Prostitution Feature in Grand Theft Auto Series

The ability to hire prostitutes has been a feature of the Grand Theft Auto franchise since GTA III in 2001, included in all subsequent releases until GTA VI. Players could pick up prostitutes in their cars and pay for sexual services, which could restore some of the player's health. In later versions, the mechanic became more elaborate, with players able to choose between different sexual services at varying prices.

A particularly controversial feature was that players could kill prostitutes after the encounter and take back the money they had paid. GTA players have considerable autonomy in how they operate within the game's sprawling world, so interacting with prostitutes was always an optional feature rather than required for gameplay. In the new game, players are tasked with leading the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde to victory as they navigate the unforgiving streets of Vice City and its unrelenting legal system.

The emphasis on human relationships has led to outrage among some fan factions. One commenter cried: GTA VI was 100% written by woke liberal white women.

Fans Express Outrage Over Forced Loyalty and Chores

First you can't hire a hooker, and I am not allowed to cheat on my girlfriend Lucia with my hot neighbor Mandy. Another complained: The game forces Jason to stay loyal to Lucia. No cheating. Just dates and relationship chores.

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These chores include buying flowers, stocking the fridge, redecorating their home, and going on couples' excursions. One X post with over 4.3 million views paired a GTA clip of Jason and Lucia with the caption: This has to genuinely be the worst thing I've seen in a video game in my entire life. Another X user wrote: OMG I JUST HEARD YOU CAN'T HIRE PROSTITUTES IN GTA 6?!? YOUR GOAL IS BASICALLY TO BECOME A BETTER BOYFRIEND TO LUCIA!

THIS GAME IS TROLLINGGGG MEN SO HARD. A repost of the clip called GTA 6 another victim of wokeness, with the poster telling followers he was glad he did not buy it. One user said: You know it's gone full woke when the main character is now a cuck. So freaking sad.

Another added: I just go play The Witcher 3 again and hump and/or stab anything I want. In response, one commenter and suspected incel replied: They took everything from us. Can't forgive liberal women for that. Another argued: You guys post stuff like this and then cry about the male loneliness epidemic.

GTA VI Maintains Mature Rating Despite Changes

Making anti-wokeness your whole personality is the actual humiliation ritual. Despite claims GTA has gone soft, the game still more than earns its 18-plus age rating, as it allows players to visit strip clubs, take drugs, and commit random acts of violence. Reuters reported that GTA VI reached a score of 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, making it the best-rated game of all time.

In addition, the lack of transactional sex has not stopped the masses from playing on. Nearly one in five American workers plan to stay home from work today for the game's release, per research from software manufacturer Sensor Tower. Research also indicates women will account for around 4 in 10 GTA VI players in the US, up from 1 in 8 GTA V players.