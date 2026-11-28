Grand Theft Auto 6 features a terrifying Stephen King Easter egg where players encounter a bloody clown in an elevator at the Haymarket building.

Rockstar Games has embedded a chilling tribute to author Stephen King within Grand Theft Auto 6, creating one of the most memorable Easter eggs in the title's expansive Vice City setting. Players can trigger this specific horror sequence by locating a red balloon near the Haymarket building elevator during nighttime hours. This interaction reveals a detailed homage to the author's iconic horror universe, blending seamlessly with the game's established atmosphere of urban decay and criminal activity.

Elevator Triggering The Horror Sequence

The Easter egg begins when players approach the Haymarket building at night and notice a single red balloon resting in front of an out-of-order elevator. Upon approaching the functional elevator, a creepy wind-up clown melody begins to play, setting a sinister tone before the doors even open. Inside, the elevator is filled with balloons, a direct visual nod to the signature imagery associated with the character Pennywise. When the doors close and the car begins its ascent, the balloons drop and the circus tune distorts, losing its cheerful rhythm for a more unsettling sound.

Also read Stephen King’s Forgotten 33-Year-Old Horror Adaptation Getting Stunning New Release In 2 Months

The Bloody Clown Appearance And Attack

As the lights inside the elevator begin to flicker, a terrifying figure emerges from the darkness to confront the player character. This entity appears as a non-player character wearing a bloody clown mask and a red wig, closely mirroring the appearance of the creature from Stephen King's novel IT. The figure wields a large machete and charges directly at Jason or Lucia, the two protagonists of the game. Just as the weapon is about to strike, the lights cut out completely, causing the figure to vanish when the power returns.

Player Accessibility And Activation Details

Accessing this horror sequence requires specific conditions to be met within the game world, primarily involving the time of day and the player's location. Players must visit the Haymarket building in Vice City during the night to see the initial red balloon cue. Once the balloon is spotted, interacting with the nearby elevator initiates the script. The event can be triggered using either Jason or Lucia, ensuring that both playable characters can experience this unique reference to Stephen King's literary legacy without any character-specific restrictions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Comparisons To Other Game References

This Stephen King nod is just one of many hidden secrets scattered throughout the massive open world of Grand Theft Auto 6. The game has already seen players discover references to television icon Seinfeld's character Kramer and a literal Easter egg hidden in a bird's nest atop a radio tower in South Vice-Dale County. These discoveries highlight Rockstar's commitment to filling their environments with layered details that reward exploration and observation over many hours of gameplay.

Future Content And Release Context

Although there were prior rumors suggesting a full mission revolving around Pennywise in the Rockstar title, this incident appears to be strictly a standalone Easter egg rather than a plot point. The game is set for release on November 19, 2026, running on the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine with a pending ESRB rating likely to be Mature 17+. As the launch date approaches, the community continues to uncover these small secrets, with the Stephen King reference standing out as perhaps the most terrifying discovery in the Vice City landscape.