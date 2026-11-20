Learn how to find and use parachutes in Grand Theft Auto 6, complete the 25 Base Jump challenges, and unlock the Parachute cheat for unlimited gear.

Players eager to explore the verticality of the new open world in Grand Theft Auto 6 can engage in skydiving activities early in their journey, provided they secure the necessary equipment. The primary mechanism for this activity revolves around acquiring a parachute, which serves as both a recreational tool for base jumping and a critical survival item for accidental falls from great heights.

Acquiring and Managing Parachute Inventory

Securing a parachute requires a visit to an Ammu-Nation supplier, such as the location named Chuck's Tackle & Shot situated across from Jason's residence during Chapter 1 . The purchase price is approximately $300, with slight variations depending on the specific store, and the item remains permanently in the player's loadout once bought. Alternatively, free parachutes can be found at the summits of tall structures, including cell towers, billboards, and skyscrapers across Leonida .

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A crucial mechanical limitation exists regarding parachute usage: each item has a single-use limit per in-game day. If a player deploys a parachute from their inventory, it becomes consumed, necessitating a visit to a supplier or the discovery of another unit at a high altitude if skydiving is desired again before resting. This constraint makes carrying a backup parachute highly advisable for escape scenarios or repeated stunt attempts.

Controls for Skydiving and Base Jumping

Executing a jump from an aircraft is straightforward, involving the press of the Triangle button on PS5 or the Y button on Xbox consoles to exit the vehicle once at sufficient altitude. Upon freefall, pressing X on PS5 or A on Xbox deploys the chute, allowing players to steer their descent using the analog sticks to navigate through the air.

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This mechanics system is central to the 25 Base Jump Challenges scattered throughout the map, particularly in the skyscrapers of Vice City . Each challenge initiates at a point marked by two green cones, where a complimentary parachute is provided if the player has already used their daily inventory allowance. Participants must guide their descent through a series of floating pink checkpoints, holding the deploy button to slow speed for precision.

Challenge Rewards and Completion Milestones

Success in the Base Jump Challenges requires landing safely within a large pink ring on the ground, achieved by pressing Triangle or Y just above the target zone to detach the parachute. Failure to hit checkpoints incurs a time penalty, and the course must be completed within the designated time limit to register as a success. These challenges do not grant unique equipment but contribute significantly to overall game completion metrics.

Accumulating 250 completed stunts unlocks the Cunning Stunts trophy or achievement, while finishing 300 stunts is mandatory for achieving 100 percent game completion. The Parachute Cheat is also tied to these activities, allowing players to instantly add a parachute to their inventory without triggering the daily reset limitation. This cheat becomes available only after completing 50 skydives or base jumps from a minimum height of 300 feet.

Unlocking the Parachute Cheat and Final Notes

While the Parachute Cheat offers convenience for traversal and stunt hunting, its activation is restricted until the player finishes the entire main story of Grand Theft Auto 6 . This ensures that the core narrative experience remains intact before players utilize cheats that might alter standard progression mechanics. The integration of skydiving adds a dynamic layer to movement, encouraging exploration of the highest points in Leonida .

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Rockstar Games has designed these mechanics to reward exploration and precision, with the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE) handling the physics of descent and landing. As players master these aerial maneuvers, they gain access to the full scope of the game's vertical design, turning potentially fatal drops into exhilarating opportunities for style and score.