Master the deep customization system in GTA 6 by learning how to change outfits for Jason and Lucia, save wardrobe slots in your trunk, and evade police detection effectively.

Rockstar Games is preparing to launch Grand Theft Auto 6, a title that places significant emphasis on visual style and character customization within its dense open-world environment. While gameplay mechanics remain central, the way authorities identify protagonists Jason and Lucia can shift based on their attire. Fans of the franchise are expected to flock to the extensive wardrobe system, which allows for deep personalization of the dual protagonists. Understanding how to acquire, alter, and store clothing is essential for both aesthetic enjoyment and tactical evasion during high-stakes missions.

Character Unlock and Customization Process

Players can begin modifying their characters shortly after starting the main campaign. The ability to change clothes unlocks following the initial chase sequence with Brian and a subsequent meeting with one of his associates at a pool party. During this early stage, players control Jason alone. Once Lucia joins the narrative as a second playable character, the customization options expand to include her wardrobe as well. This progression ensures that both protagonists can be tailored to the player's preference early in the experience.

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Store Locations and Visual Alterations

Changing clothes is primarily achieved through two distinct methods. First, players can visit retail stores marked with a black T-shirt icon on the map, which sell a wide variety of apparel. Second, other specialized locations offer unique gear; for instance, gun shops provide camouflage and tactical equipment suitable for specific missions. As players travel beyond the initial Chapter 1 Florida Keys setting, the number of available clothing vendors increases significantly, offering vast options for visual alteration.

Additionally, barber shops allow for detailed facial and hairstyle adjustments. Players can modify Jason's facial hair, hair color, and style. Lucia receives the same level of grooming options once she becomes available for play. These tools enable players to completely diverge from the canon models shown in trailers, allowing for a highly personalized look that helps in blending into various social environments or standing out for specific role-playing scenarios.

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Trunk Storage Mechanics and Vehicle Safety

Once a player is satisfied with a specific outfit, they can save it for future use. To do this, access the outfit menu within a dresser interface and press and hold Square on PlayStation or X on Xbox consoles. This action adds the selected ensemble to the vehicle trunk. Players can save up to five distinct outfits in this storage space. It is critical that the vehicle used for storage is a registered car to ensure the items remain secure.

Initially, players are given access to Jason's personal vehicle. This car can be recovered through towing services regardless of its condition, even if it is destroyed in a mission mishap or driven off a cliff. This recovery mechanic guarantees that saved outfits remain safe from destruction. Having multiple outfits stored allows players to quickly change their appearance if needed, providing a strategic advantage in chaotic situations.

Tactical Evasion and Police Detection

The clothing system serves a practical purpose beyond aesthetics. Police officers scan the appearance of suspects at the time of a crime. If a player commits a robbery while wearing a distinctive outfit, such as an orange jumpsuit, they must change their look to avoid immediate identification. Having at least two outfits stored in the trunk is highly recommended for this purpose.

By changing outfits and potentially switching vehicles, players can make a clean getaway after high-risk activities. The depth of customization in GTA 6 encourages frequent wardrobe updates. Players should be mindful of their appearance and change looks periodically on the go to minimize the risk of police detection. This feature adds a layer of strategic depth to the open-world experience, rewarding careful preparation and adaptability.