Discover every missable mission, weapon, and collectible in GTA 6 Chapter 1. Learn how to secure unique items and complete exclusive side quests before they disappear.

GTA 6 contains a dense array of optional missions, unique weapons, and hidden collectibles that players may easily overlook during the main narrative. Several of these opportunities become permanently unavailable after specific story missions or chapter transitions conclude. This guide details exactly what can be lost and how to secure it.

Missable Weapons And Collectibles

The first instance of missable content occurs during the mission "Don Gone." Players must investigate a situation involving Donnie and his associates. Before destroying Donnie's vehicle, players should open the trunk to collect an H&L .38 Revolver. This unique weapon vanishes if the car is destroyed first. Inside Donnie's trailer, check the bathroom for his aviator sunglasses. Both items disappear once the mission area is cleared.

Also read GTA 6 Snap Gun Guide: Unlock Doors Without Alarms

After the mission "Feng Shui," visit The Siren's Chest jewelry store in southern Key Lento. Purchase the custom gold necklace for Lucia for $475. This item grants a relationship boost and is engraved with Tommy's name. Lucia uses the necklace as collateral during Chapter 2 when Linda demands payment for the Starlet Motel room. Paying the balance during "Behind on Payments" allows Lucia to retrieve the item. The purchase is exclusive to Chapter 1.

Shirley, Jason's neighbor, offers two optional favors: "Get Shirley's Rum" and "Steal the Scooter." These short side activities are exclusive to Chapter 1. They disappear once the chapter transition begins. Complete both tasks while Shirley's requests are available. There is no later opportunity to return to her original requests.

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Time-Sensitive And Story-Linked Tasks

After completing "Day Release," Jason may receive a phone call from Lucia asking him to pick her up from work. This triggers the optional mission "Clock Out." Players must reach the Key Lento Community Center before 4 p.m. The call does not appear in every playthrough. If received, prioritize the pickup. Missing the deadline removes the opportunity to complete the activity.

After "Buck Me," Jason can undertake the mission "Find the Lost Drugs." Four search areas appear across the swamps of Mariana County. Jason must recover packages of cocaine and sell them to a fence. This mission is exclusive to Chapter 1. Complete it early because Donnie offers a better payout than Brian. Selling to Donnie earns $3,400, while Brian pays $2,720. Donnie's drop-off location becomes unavailable after "Clear Skies." Jason must secure the higher payout before this transition.

During "Day Release," speak to a couple near the railing on the yacht's middle deck. This interaction provides a new pair of aviators for Lucia. This item is easily missed while focusing on the main objective. Collect it before leaving the yacht area to ensure Lucia receives the accessory.

Financial Resets And Home Access

Chapter 1 ends with a financial reset that affects Jason's remaining funds. Before completing "Recalibration," transfer money to Family Savings through the BuckMe app. Cash outside Family Savings can be lost during the transition. Depositing around $5,000 provides financial breathing room for the next chapter. Leave no money in Jason's wallet or other accounts before the reset occurs.

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Jason's Key Lento home becomes inaccessible after the chapter transition. This removes access to several collectibles and optional activities. Create a manual save before accepting Mattia's offer and starting "Tourist Trap." This mission begins the sequence that takes Jason and Lucia away from Key Lento. Collect "Ashes of Glory," "Lethal By Design," "Orca: A Whole Different Animal," "Off the Hook," and "Body Copy" before losing access. Check the bedroom, living area, shed, and back deck for these items.

After completing "Pipework," look for a cigar box Mandy throws into the yard. This collectible is part of the home-based activities that disappear after the chapter ends. Secure all home-based items before accepting the offer for "Tourist Trap." The end of Chapter 1 removes the ability to return to these locations. Planning the collection route is essential for full completionists.