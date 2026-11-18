Learn how to steal a military fighter jet at Mile Zero Air Station in GTA 6. Discover stealth and brute force methods to survive the five-star wanted level.

Players eager to pilot high-performance aircraft in the upcoming open-world title will find that accessing military-grade jets requires more than just standard driving skills. In Grand Theft Auto 6, developed by Rockstar, the primary location for acquiring these powerful vehicles is the Mile Zero Air Station. This strategic military facility is situated within the virtual geography of Mariana County, offering a challenging but rewarding objective for dedicated gamers looking to enhance their in-game arsenal.

Mission Trigger and Access Timing

Access to the Mile Zero Air Station becomes available very early in the narrative campaign. Players can attempt to infiltrate the base immediately following the completion of Jason's first mission. This timing allows for immediate aviation action and ensures that those interested in acquiring a jet do not have to wait long into the game to pursue this specific objective. The early availability means that players who prefer aggressive playstyles can engage with military assets almost as soon as they gain full control over their character.

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Stealth Approach via Western Perimeter

For those preferring a tactical strategy, a stealth-based infiltration method is available for those who approach the base from the sea. Players should sail a vessel to the western side of the Mile Zero Air Station perimeter. Upon disembarking, the objective is to silently eliminate the guards stationed along the fence line. This method avoids triggering immediate high-level police alerts. Once the immediate threat is neutralized, players can climb over the fence to locate a fighter jet inside one of the hangars. This approach carries the risk that a jet may not always be present in the hangars, requiring players to be prepared for alternative plans.

Brute Force and Five-Star Wanted Level

Alternatively, players may choose a direct assault by storming through the main gates of the facility. This method inevitably results in an instant five-star wanted level, the highest intensity of law enforcement pursuit in the game. The military personnel and law enforcement agencies will engage the player with lethal force immediately. This level of chaos is exacerbated by the integration of advanced surveillance technology and criminal profiling systems designed to track the player's movements. The rapid escalation of danger means that any misstep during a direct assault can lead to immediate incapacitation.

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Required Gear and Survival Tactics

Surviving a direct assault on the military base requires specific preparation before engaging with the enemy. Equipping a bulletproof vest is highly recommended to withstand the initial barrage of gunfire from military personnel. If players execute the entry quickly enough, they can commandeer a fighter jet and fly away relatively unscathed. However, the five-star wanted level will bring relentless pursuit from all available law enforcement units. The combination of ground units and aerial support makes escape difficult without proper gear and quick reflexes.

Strategic Implications for Gameplay

The decision to steal a military jet significantly impacts the immediate gameplay experience. It triggers a massive response from the authorities, turning the entire region into a combat zone. Players must weigh the benefits of obtaining a superior vehicle against the immediate danger of a coordinated manhunt. The game's design encourages players to be smart about their crimes, utilizing stealth or preparation to mitigate the risks. Whether choosing a silent approach from the west or a loud entry through the gates, securing a jet at Mile Zero remains a high-stakes challenge that tests player skill and planning.