Rockstar Games confirms GTA 6 will not reach 60 FPS on current consoles due to advanced lighting tech and CPU limits. Next-gen hardware may change this by 2028.

Gamers awaiting the release of GTA 6 must accept that the title will not support a silky-smooth 60 FPS mode on current generation consoles. Rockstar revealed this decision earlier this month, confirming that the technical demands of the game exceed the capabilities of existing flagship hardware. This confirmation has generated significant frustration among the global gaming community, yet the developer maintains that the limitation is rooted in unavoidable physical constraints.

Technical Limits Prevent 60 FPS Gameplay

The primary reason GTA 6 cannot achieve 60 FPS on consoles is the sheer density of visual detail required to render the game world. Rockstar developers have implemented ray-traced reflections, ray-traced shadows, and global illumination to achieve ultrarealistic lighting. Global illumination simulates how light interacts with objects, while ray tracing realistically simulates how light rays travel through a scene to create soft shadows and accurate reflections. These technologies are extremely resource-heavy when used together, making the addition of higher frame rates technically unfeasible on current processors.

Also read Rockstar Confirms GTA 6 Will Run at 30fps on PS5 and Xbox Series Consoles

Console Hardware Struggles with Advanced Graphics

Even the most powerful current hardware, such as the PS5 Pro, cannot handle the simultaneous load of these advanced graphical effects and a 60 FPS target. Rockstar determined that forcing a performance mode would degrade the visual experience across all platforms. The developer prioritized maintaining an immersive, high-fidelity simulation over frame rate boosts. Consequently, the game will run at lower frame rates to ensure that ray tracing and global illumination function correctly without compromising image quality.

PlayStation 6 and Zen 6 CPU Upgrades

Future hardware may resolve these performance bottlenecks, with Sony reportedly working on the PlayStation 6 to address these exact limitations. Leaks published by Moore's Law is Dead suggest that the next console will feature a significant CPU upgrade, jumping from Zen 2 cores to a four-generation leap to Zen 6. This architectural shift could include dedicated cores for operating system operations, leaving higher-performance cores available specifically for gaming tasks.

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Expected Timeline for Next-Gen Performance

If these reports hold true, the PS6 could provide the necessary processing power to enable a 60 FPS performance mode for GTA 6. Sony is reportedly aiming for a launch window of late 2027 or early 2028 for the new console. This timeline aligns with the typical hardware generation cycle, allowing time for the CPU architecture to mature. Until then, players must wait for the next generation of consoles to experience smoother performance on this title.

Impact on Consumer Expectations and Markets

The confirmation of lower frame rates sets a new benchmark for visual fidelity in the gaming industry. GTA 6 has already established a high target for technical achievement, forcing competitors and developers to reconsider the balance between graphics and performance. Sony faces pressure to deliver a console that can support the most demanding games on the market. This decision highlights the widening gap between software complexity and current hardware capabilities.