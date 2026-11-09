Grand Theft Auto VI Festival Lineup Expanded to Live Event at Miami's ManA Wynwood on November 21

Grand Theft Auto VI launch festival tickets are available to lottery winners on November 11. The November 21 Miami event features artists like Travis Scott and Cardi B.

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival will take place on November 21 at ManA Wynwood in Miami to celebrate the open-world game's launch.

This exclusive live event features a star-studded lineup of musical artists from the official soundtrack, including Travis Scott, Cardi B, and Metro Boomin.

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The festival will host two stages of nonstop music featuring tracks from both the Grand Theft Auto VI and Vice City/Leonida soundtracks.

Confirmed performers include Cactus Jack presents Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Kodak Black, and Sofaygo on the main roster.

Additional acts set to perform are Cardi B, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Justice, and Metro Boomin.

DJ sets from Justice and The Dare B2B Fcukers will also headline the event alongside Nick León B2B DJ Python.

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Prospa B2B Skream, Rauw & Friends, Suero, and Tainy round out the extensive musical lineup for the celebration.

Ticket distribution for the Grand Theft Auto VI event operates through a specific lottery system managed by DICE.

Eligible participants can enter the drawing via codes distributed exclusively by Laylo for this limited-access event.

The registration period for the lottery closes on Tuesday, November 10, at 4 p.m. ET for all applicants.

Winning entries will be selected shortly after the deadline closes with the draw taking place on Tuesday, November 10, at 7 p.m. ET.

Selected winners will be able to purchase their tickets on Wednesday, November 11, at 12 p.m. ET only.

Each winning code covers a maximum of two non-transferable tickets to prevent unauthorized resale.

Strict age restrictions apply to all attendees and lottery entrants for the Miami festival launch event.

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Individuals must be 17 years or older to enter the drawing and attend the exclusive live celebration.

In conjunction with the launch, Regal Cinemas is rereleasing several films set in Miami during a period dubbed Vice Week.

Titles such as Miami Vice and Spring Breakers are receiving theatrical rereleases to coincide with the Grand Theft Auto VI launch.

These screenings provide fans with an immersive cinematic experience tied to the game's Vice City setting before the November 21 event.

Rockstar Games has adjusted the pre-loading schedule for the title, allowing players to prepare their systems ahead of launch.

New gameplay details have also emerged regarding crime mechanics, with features designed to make evading police more challenging.

These technical adjustments and feature reveals highlight the developer's focus on creating a complex open-world environment.

The integration of high-profile musical acts into the launch strategy underscores the massive scale of the Grand Theft Auto VI release.

Fans can check the official Rockstar Games Festival website for further details on the event logistics and artist schedules.