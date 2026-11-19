Gamers report numerous bugs in Grand Theft Auto 6 hours after its November 19 release, contrasting with perfect scores and massive economic impact on UK and US workplaces.

Hours after the midnight global release of Grand Theft Auto 6 on November 19, players are reporting widespread technical issues across social media platforms. The highly anticipated title, developed by Rockstar Games, has immediately become the subject of online discussion regarding graphical glitches and code errors. Despite the game setting new industry standards for production value, early adopters are encountering unexpected obstacles.

Technical Glitches Surface Immediately

Users on X have shared numerous video clips demonstrating characters falling through the map or interacting incorrectly with physical objects in the game world. One player noted that within fifteen minutes of starting the campaign, their avatar became trapped inside a cage. Another user described a character walking through solid structures rather than colliding with them as intended.

Also read Four Free Steam Games to Play Instead of GTA 6 on Launch Day

Visual anomalies have also drawn attention, with one gamer joking that their character was swimming sideways instead of using standard swimming animations. These reports emerged shortly after the game launched at midnight local time worldwide, catching the attention of the global gaming community. Critics have compared the current state of the software to the troubled launch of Cyberpunk 2077, citing the long development period as a factor in their disappointment.

Development Costs and Critical Acclaim

Grand Theft Auto 6 represents the latest entry in the franchise and arrives thirteen years after the release of Grand Theft Auto V. That predecessor remains the second best-selling video game in history. This new installment is estimated to have cost more than $1 billion to develop, making it one of the most expensive projects in entertainment history.

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The game debuted with a perfect score of 99 on the review aggregator Metacritic. This rating equals the achievement of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time from 1998 for the highest-rated video game ever. The overwhelming critical praise highlights the massive gap between professional reviews and the early consumer experience on launch day.

Divergent Player Experiences and Expectations

Not all players have encountered the same issues. Some users reported playing for four hours without experiencing a single glitch. These players noted that they were not actively seeking out errors but simply playing the game normally. They suggested that a few bugs in a game of this magnitude are not surprising given the scope of the project.

Rockstar Games still has time to address these issues through updates. Some community members argued that looking for bugs is taking precedence over actually completing the game content. The contrast between those reporting severe issues and those having a flawless experience highlights the variability of early technical problems.

Economic Impact on Global Workforces

The release has already caused significant disruptions in professional environments. A poll by Uswitch indicated that 2.8 million UK adults plan to play the game on launch day alone. HR firm BrightHR reported that GTA was mentioned in 4.6 percent of time-off requests from UK employees. The projected cost of this annual leave for UK employers reaches £3.14 million on the first day.

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Looking ahead through November and December, an estimated 83,000 days have been booked for playing the game. This results in a projected cost of £12.4 million to UK businesses. In the United States, economist José García Montalvo estimated that lost productivity could cost the American economy $1 billion in a single day. The cultural phenomenon continues to drive real-world economic consequences as players prioritize the virtual experience over professional duties.