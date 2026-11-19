'Grand Theft Auto 6' is pushing the internet to its limits.

‘GTA 6’ Launch Breaks Internet Usage Records; Livestreams Hit Nearly 8 Million Views on Twitch, YouTube and More in First Hours of Release ‘GTA 6’ Launch Breaks Internet Usage Records; Livestreams Hit Nearly 8 Million Views on Twitch, YouTube and More in First Hours of Release Why ‘GTA’ Has Never Been Adapted for Film or TV: ‘We Prefer to Control Our Own Destiny,’ Take-Two CEO Says6″ is pushing the internet to its limits and bringing millions of eyeballs to livestreaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

Released globally at midnight local time on Thursday across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S gaming consoles, “'The Comeback King' Trailer: Glen Powell Is a Washed-Up Country Star in Judd Apatow's New Comedy “On Wednesday evening, 18 November, at 20:20 Central European Time, data throughput across DE-CIX’s Internet Exchanges worldwide reached a new record-breaking high of 33.03 terabits per second,” DE-CIX said. Overall, data transfer and usage during the launch window for “GTA 6” was 25% higher than during a typical week at the beginning of the year, according to DE-CIX.

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Additionally, new traffic records were set during the game’s pre-download phase over the past week and, on Wednesday evening, further above-average traffic was recorded around the world in Chicago , New York , Madrid , Lisbon , Dubai , Singapore and Frankfurt . The release of the game also prompted unprecedented levels of livestreaming viewership.

Fans tuned in to watch other gamers livestreaming themselves playing “GTA 6” as it became available around the world, beginning with New Zealand, which had access to the game on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6 a.m. ET.on Wednesday, “‘Grand Theft Auto VI set new streaming viewership records during its launch, reaching 7.91 million concurrent viewers across livestreaming platforms at its peak. According to preliminary Streams Charts data, the game recorded individual platform peaks of 3.31 million on Twitch, 3.22 million on YouTube, and 1.50 million on Kick, with other platforms also contributing to the combined audience.

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GTA VI also overtook League of Legends to become the gaming category with the highest Peak Viewers in Twitch history. ” Per data provided by Twitch on Wednesday before 1 p.m. ET, within its first six hours of availability in New Zealand, “GTA 6”-related live-streaming on Twitch broke a record previously set by the game “Valorant” in 2020, which hit 1.7 million concurrent viewers. Overall, Twitch viewership was up 111% compared with the previous week.

“GTA 6” viewership reached “tens of millions of hours watched, just a couple hours in,” which Twitch called “the equivalent of more than 1,500 years of nonstop viewing. ”Hulu Erotic Thriller Series ‘Victoria’ Casts Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Hyatt, Marwan Kenzari, J. Alphonse Nicholson‘The Remarried Empress’ Becomes Most-Viewed Local Original Premiere Ever on Disney+ and Hulu