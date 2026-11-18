Learn how to unlock the Key Cloner gadget in Grand Theft Auto 6 during Chapter 4. This guide details the Zorrusso mission steps, the $21,250 vehicle reward, and evasion tactics for the advanced tracker.

Grand Theft Auto 6 players can now permanently unlock the Key Cloner gadget after completing the Chapter 4 mission involving the Granforma Zorrusso sports car.

The acquisition process begins when Randy tasks the player with locating a specific keyless vehicle in a Vice City parking garage. Upon arriving at the designated location, Randy transmits the Key Cloner application directly to the player's mobile device. Players must navigate to the Settings menu on their phone and select the Install key_cloner_v1.6.9 option to activate the software.

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The target vehicle, the Granforma Zorrusso, is a visually distinct bright red sports car equipped with an advanced tracker and alarm system. This makes it a significantly more challenging steal compared to the earlier vehicles encountered in the game. The car holds a resale value of $21,250 if sold back to Randy in Vice City immediately after acquisition.

Players have the option to register the Zorrusso to either protagonist Jason or Lucia for a fee of $87,400. This choice provides long-term ownership benefits but requires successfully navigating the initial delivery phase of the mission without triggering the vehicle's security protocols. The tracking system poses a significant risk if the player fails to deliver the car within the required timeframe.

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Delivery involves driving away from the mission site while avoiding police detection, a process comparable to high-stakes vehicular chases. The car's advanced tracker means that stopping for extended periods or driving at excessive speeds on major highways will alert authorities to the player's location. To mitigate this risk, players must utilize back roads and side streets to maintain a low profile while transporting the vehicle.

Effective evasion strategies involve planning a route in advance using the world map. Players should mark a specific destination as an objective to generate a GPS path on the minimap. Driving at a deliberate, moderate pace rather than speeding down main arteries helps avoid triggering the tracker's alarm. This method ensures a safe passage to Randy's location without engaging in a high-speed pursuit.

Completing the delivery of the Zorrusso to Randy concludes the Chapter 4 mission and permanently unlocks the Key Cloner gadget for future use. This tool remains accessible on the player's phone menu, allowing for the theft of keyless vehicles throughout the remainder of the game. The ability to bypass key cloner technology significantly expands the options for vehicle acquisition and escape tactics in the open world.

The integration of this gadget reflects the evolving security measures within the Grand Theft Auto 6 world. It challenges players to adapt their criminal methods as they progress through the narrative. The Key Cloner serves as a critical tool for tackling more secure vehicles later in the campaign, emphasizing the importance of story progression in unlocking advanced gameplay mechanics.

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The gadget allows players to bypass modern security systems on high-end vehicles without triggering immediate alarms. This mechanical upgrade is essential for navigating the sophisticated criminal tools available in the game. Obtaining it requires strict adherence to the narrative structure and successful completion of the Chapter 4 objectives.