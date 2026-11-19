The game generated $1.6 billion in presales before a single copy was released.

After 13 years of waiting, Grand Theft Auto VI is finally set to arrive! The highly anticipated video game launches at midnight, with expectations that it could become the biggest video game release in history.

North Texas gamers are gearing up for the launch, and one fan in Dallas’ Bishop Arts District has taken his love of GTA to another level. NBC 5’s Meredith Yeomans reports from Bishop Arts on the excitement surrounding the release. Fans gathered at Spinster Records for a listening party celebrating the highly anticipated game, which generated $1.6 billion in presales before its release.

Also read GTA 6 Launch Date and GTA Online Release Window Revealed

The soundtrack to Grand Theft Auto 6 was already filling Spinster Records in Dallas as fans gathered for a listening party ahead of the game's midnight launch. The event featured all 34 tracks from the game, record presales, free merchandise and a chance to celebrate a release 13 years in the making. For one fan, the occasion called for a permanent tribute. He got brass knuckles — a staple of the Grand Theft Auto franchise — tattooed on his arm.

"Mostly because I played the game as a kid and it was a nostalgic feeling to like, play with my older cousins and stuff and I just feel like I needed to get it," said GTA fan Alexis Hurtado. Some fans found ways to get their hands on the game before the official launch. Nick Trachier said he was able to play early while in New Zealand.

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"I 'live in New Zealand' right now and I was able to play the game this morning for like an hour before I had to go to work. And... it's amazing. I mean it's like perfect," said Trachier. The excitement is also reflected in the numbers.

Grand Theft Auto 6 generated $1.6 billion in presales before a single copy was released. Dr. Jack Murray, an assistant professor of game design at the University of Texas at Dallas, said the anticipation puts the game's launch in a category of its own.

"This is bigger than you know, the upcoming Marvel movie. This is bigger than any Harry Potter book launch," said Murray. But Murray said he's also watching how players respond to the game and what their engagement looks like once they get their hands on it.

"Like what is people’s reactions going to be, how are people going to play with this, how are people going to receive it. what is the engagement going to be like," said Murray. With millions of players expected to log on, some PlayStation users reported outages Wednesday. Sony's status page showed its services were up and running. Murray said players had been able to preload the game throughout the week to help avoid a midnight rush.

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Players can download most of the game ahead of time, with the final portion unlocking at midnight.

"And then at midnight you're going to download the last little bit of the game and it will unlock on the home consoles," said Murray. Back at Spinster Records, the soundtrack was already setting the mood for launch night. At midnight, fans would finally get to press play on Grand Theft Auto 6. The price for GTA 6 ranges from $80 to $100, depending on the version.

The game is available on PlayStation and Xbox Series X|S. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC DFW. AI tools helped convert the story into a digital article, and an NBC DFW journalist edited it again before publication.