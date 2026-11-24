Learn how to acquire the Shrewsbury SM-69 and Kingfishers Laird 350 sniper rifles early in Grand Theft Auto 6 Chapter 1 at Key Lento and Pelican Valley.

Players taking control of Jason in the opening hours of Grand Theft Auto 6 can drastically alter their tactical approach by acquiring a sniper rifle before the standard progression curve unlocks these powerful long-range weapons. This early acquisition provides a distinct advantage, allowing for precise target elimination from a safe distance without alerting law enforcement or triggering immediate chaotic firefights. This guide details the specific locations in Key Lento and Pelican Valley where players can secure the Shrewsbury SM-69 and the Kingfishers Laird 350 Sporting Sniper Rifle during Chapter 1.

The most accessible early-game sniper rifle is the Shrewsbury SM-69, which is typically priced at $1,850 at any Ammu-Nation storefront but can be obtained for free through a specific exploration route in Key Lento. To retrieve this weapon, players must locate the radio tower situated in Key Lento and breach the perimeter by climbing over the surrounding fence. This stealthy approach allows players to bypass combat entirely and secure a high-tier weapon without spending in-game currency or risking health.

Also read How to Retrieve Rainy Day Funds for $5000 in GTA 6 Chapter 2

Once inside the fenced area, players must proceed to the base of the radio tower and ascend the external stairs until they reach the control room at the top of the structure. Inside this control room, players will find various loot items, including a rare Thelma Collectible Card, before locating the door that leads out to a small balcony. This area represents the perfect intersection of exploration and reward, offering valuable items alongside the primary weapon objective.

On this balcony, the Shrewsbury SM-69 sniper rifle is left unsecured and available for immediate pickup. Acquiring this weapon for free is highly recommended for players with limited funds in the early stages of the game, as it provides significant combat utility without the financial cost. The ability to neutralize threats from a significant distance effectively changes how missions are approached, allowing Jason to execute objectives and retreat to his vehicle without ever entering the immediate line of sight of law enforcement officers.

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A second, more challenging option for acquiring an early sniper rifle involves a combat encounter at the Manatee Motel, located in the eastern reaches of Pelican Valley, just north of Key Lento. This mission can be initiated as early as Chapter 1, but the area is heavily defended by armed enemies and features an unexpected wild enemy that complicates the engagement. Players must navigate through the motel grounds and engage in firefights to reach the interior rooms where the loot is secured, requiring a more aggressive and combat-ready playstyle.

Once players clear the threat and enter one of the final rooms within the motel complex, they will find the Kingfishers Laird 350, which is classified as a Sporting Sniper Rifle. This weapon is designated as a Unique Weapon within the Grand Theft Auto 6 inventory system, offering distinct characteristics compared to standard firearms. While this location is more dangerous than the radio tower, securing the Laird 350 provides a specialized tool for players who are comfortable with immediate combat scenarios rather than stealthy exploration.

Equipping a sniper rifle early in the campaign allows Jason to approach missions with a fundamentally different tactical mindset compared to the limited arsenal available in the first few hours. The primary benefit of a sniper rifle is the ability to eliminate targets from a significant distance, effectively neutralizing threats before they can detect the player or raise an alarm. This long-range engagement capability is particularly effective for avoiding police attention, as players can execute objectives and retreat without entering the line of sight of law enforcement.

Furthermore, sniper rifles are highly effective against fleeing targets who attempt to escape on foot or in vehicles. The precision and power of these weapons allow for rapid neutralization of high-priority targets who would otherwise require a prolonged chase or close-quarters struggle. By securing either the Shrewsbury SM-69 or the Kingfishers Laird 350 early, players can streamline mission completion and reduce the risk of taking damage during the initial chapters of the game.

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For players prioritizing efficiency and safety during the early game, the Shrewsbury SM-69 at the Key Lento radio tower is the superior choice due to the complete absence of enemy resistance. The Kingfishers Laird 350 at the Manatee Motel offers a unique weapon reward but requires a full combat engagement against multiple armed adversaries and a wild enemy. Players who prefer to conserve health and ammunition for later chapters should prioritize the stealthy acquisition of the SM-69.

Both weapons fundamentally change how Grand Theft Auto 6 adventures unfold from the very start, providing Jason with a lethal advantage in Chapter 1. Developing the habit of checking these specific locations before attempting to purchase weapons from stores can save valuable in-game currency and provide immediate tactical flexibility. Rockstar Games has designed these early-game rewards to encourage exploration of the Leonida map, rewarding players who venture beyond the main mission path with powerful tools for future conflicts.