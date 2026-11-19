Learn how to make Halifax call you back in Grand Theft Auto 6. Follow this guide to clear mission notifications and advance the Chapter 3 storyline.

Players progressing through the main campaign of Grand Theft Auto 6 often encounter a frustrating blockage involving the NPC Halifax, who fails to initiate the expected phone call required to advance the narrative. Rockstar Games designed this mechanic to simulate realistic communication delays, but the specific trigger for Halifax's return call is not immediately obvious to even veteran players. The notification remains stuck on the mission menu until specific steps are completed, halting progress in the broader storyline.

Exhaust All Active Story Missions

The primary method to resolve the stalled Halifax mission involves clearing all other pending story assignments and calls from the player's queue. When players access their in-game phone by pressing up on the d-pad, the recent contacts section displays key characters who often prompt immediate action on existing quests. If Halifax does not call back after checking this list, players must rest at their current safehouse until the next morning to allow the game's internal clock to update potential incoming calls.

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This waiting period is the most time-consuming aspect of the mechanic, as it forces the player to dedicate over ten hours of gameplay time to simply waiting for a notification. The game requires players to complete all other branching story missions and errands before the system unlocks the possibility of Halifax returning the call. Players are advised to finish every available objective in the current vicinity to reduce the queue of pending tasks that might be prioritized by the game engine.

Complete Chapter 3 Narrative Arcs

Halifax is a particularly difficult NPC to track because his return call is contingent upon the completion of the majority of missions within Chapter 3. The game design intentionally makes this character one of the most annoying figures in the campaign by requiring extensive engagement with other plot threads first. Players must exhaust every other contact and finalize most of the story missions in this chapter before the game considers investigating Halifax further.

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Once the player has cleared the other major assignments, the likelihood of Halifax calling back increases significantly, though it can still take a substantial amount of real-world time to trigger. The game simulates this delay to emphasize the character's reluctance and the difficulty of dealing with his business affairs. Without finishing these prerequisite missions, the call will not appear in the recent contacts list, regardless of how long the player waits.

Direct Confrontation Mechanism

Eventually, the game shifts the objective away from passive waiting and toward active investigation. After Jason and Lucia become fed up with Halifax's silence following the completion of previous story missions, a new mission automatically pops up on the map. This mission tasks the players with heading directly to Halifax's office to uncover his whereabouts, bypassing the need for the elusive phone call.

Upon arriving at the office, the questline takes a more straightforward route, allowing the main story to continue without the lingering notification. This transition marks the end of one of the longest and most frustrating plot threads in the game, as it resolves the waiting period for the second arc of the storyline. Players can now proceed with the next set of objectives once they have met up with Halifax at his workplace.

Long-Term Gameplay Implications

The extended wait time for Halifax's involvement highlights the deliberate pacing choices made by Rockstar Games in Grand Theft Auto 6. This specific arc is designed to be one of the most time-intensive sections of the campaign, requiring significant dedication from the player to overcome. The mechanic serves as a test of patience, ensuring that players fully engage with the supporting characters and missions before confronting the central antagonist.

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Although there is one more encounter with Halifax scheduled later in the game, the initial hurdle is the longest obstacle in this particular storyline. By following the steps to clear other missions and waiting for the game to unlock the confrontation, players can successfully remove the mission notification and continue their journey through the fictional setting of Vice City.