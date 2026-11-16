GTA 6 hacker pleads guilty to stealing and leaking gameplay footage

Arion Kurtaj was deemed fit to stand trial earlier this year after breaching Rockstar’s systems in 2022

GTA 6 gameplay. After failed attempts to extort the developer, Kurtaj released the footage as well as some source code. In 2023, doctors deemed Kurtaj unfit to stand trial due to his acute autism.

After a jury determined he had committed the crimes,At Woolwich Crown Court in London on Monday, Kurtaj pleaded guilty to the Rockstar hack. He also admitted to other crimes he committed as a teenager while part of the Lapsus$ hacking group,. Kurtaj will be sentenced at a later date. A second teenage Lapsus$ member was found guilty in the original 2023 trial and sentenced to an 18-month youth rehabilitation order.

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That hacker, Thalha Jubair, was sentenced to five years and six months in prison earlier this year for subsequent cyber crimes. Rockstar said it cost $5 million and thousands of hours of workers' time to recover from the 2022 hack.

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Until Kurtaj leaked the footage, it had been a secret that one of the playable characters inof people being able to shine a flashlight into boxed versions of the game and read the download code that's printed on the inlay (these game boxes