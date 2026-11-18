Learn the optimal method for selling stolen vehicles in GTA 6 using Moses the junkyard owner, the Slim Jim tool, and Waink app valuation tips.

Rockstar Games recently released gameplay footage and details regarding income generation in Grand Theft Auto 6, highlighting that not all illicit activities offer equal financial returns. While basic crimes like convenience store robberies present lower risk profiles compared to heisting major financial institutions, the monetary yield from these smaller targets is significantly reduced. Players must also navigate the additional hassle of fencing stolen merchandise, which adds unnecessary complexity to early-game cash accumulation.

Vehicle theft emerges as a more streamlined and efficient alternative for generating wealth, though it requires specific progression steps before becoming viable. New players cannot immediately profit from stealing automobiles upon starting the game. Instead, they must advance through the narrative to unlock contacts capable of purchasing stolen vehicles. This guide details the exact sequence involving Lucia, Jason, and a key contact named Moses to maximize earnings from stolen cars.

Also read NBA 2K27 Free Access for GTA 6 Pre-Orders via GTA+ Subscription

Unlocking Car Theft in Chapter 2

The ability to consistently monetize stolen vehicles unlocks during Chapter 2, where players assume full control of the protagonist Lucia. This transition occurs as the character is transported to a hotel located in the northwest quadrant of the game map. This specific region is characterized by a relaxed atmosphere with minimal organized gang presence, offering dense woodland areas that facilitate evading law enforcement surveillance.

Upon completing the initial story missions involving Lucia, players encounter a mutual friend named Moses. He operates out of a combined garage and junkyard facility. Moses serves as the primary tutorial provider for the vehicle stealing mechanic, explaining the necessary steps to secure and sell automobiles. This interaction is critical for understanding the tools required to bypass standard vehicle security systems.

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Players cannot simply steal a vehicle directly outside Moses' establishment and expect an immediate payout. The transaction requires a specific process that begins with acquiring a specialized tool. Moses provides the Slim Jim item, which fundamentally changes how players interact with locked vehicles. This tool eliminates the need for traditional hotwiring or breaking windows, reducing detection risk significantly.

To utilize the Slim Jim, players must press Triangle on PlayStation controllers or Y on Xbox controllers instead of the standard Square or X buttons used for smashing windows. This action initiates a minigame requiring analog stick manipulation to pop the lock. Success allows entry into the vehicle without triggering alarms. The Slim Jim becomes a permanent part of both Jason and Lucia loadouts, requiring no manual equipment management.

Valuation and Sales via Waink App

Monetization begins by driving the stolen vehicle back to Moses location. Players must enter the garage area, which automatically opens the gate, and initiate dialogue with Moses. The interface requires using L2 on PlayStation or LT on Xbox to focus on the NPC. This action reveals specific dialogue options that allow players to sell the vehicle directly to him.

Not all vehicles provide equal profit margins. Higher value automobiles result in substantially larger cash payouts. Players should utilize the Waink application to determine a vehicle worth before theft. The app can be accessed by holding up on the directional pad. This step prevents wasting time on low-value junk cars that offer poor returns.

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Focusing on high-end vehicles maximizes efficiency. Searching for cars online using the Waink app allows players to identify models with high resale values. This strategy ensures that the time invested in evading police and transporting the vehicle is justified by the final transaction amount. Avoiding low-yield targets is essential for rapid cash accumulation.

Advanced Tools and Future Vendors

The Slim Jim serves as the primary theft tool for the majority of the early and mid-game. It effectively disables standard car alarms and reduces noise pollution during break-ins. However, as players progress further through the story, additional tools become available. The key cloner is a future unlockable item that handles advanced security systems found in premium vehicles.

Mastering the key cloner allows for the theft of high-end cars with sophisticated anti-theft measures. These vehicles command the highest prices from buyers. As the narrative advances, Moses is no longer the sole option for selling stolen goods. New vendors appear in later chapters of the game.

These additional contacts eliminate the need to travel all the way to the northwest garage for every transaction. This expansion of the fence network allows players to offload stolen inventory closer to where they steal it. Integrating these new sales points with the key cloner creates a highly efficient loop for generating wealth in the game world.