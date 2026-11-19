A first-hand account of playing GTA 6 reveals a nostalgic yet overstimulating experience, with new protagonists and a living world. The game has become a cultural phenomenon, prompting some gamers to take time off work.

Within the first 20 minutes of playing GTA 6, I have been Tased, driven a boat, ransacked a remote drug dealer compound, stolen their cash and made my getaway in a plane.

Drive by the Cars plays through the speakers as I get behind the wheel for the first time. That first ride in a new GTA still hits different. This time, it is down a rainy road, lit by the glow of warm lights. It is nostalgic, and new at the same time.

Also read GTA 6 Launch Date and GTA Online Release Window Revealed

Long Awaited Rockstar Game Release

I was given the greenlight to chronicle my adventures behind the virtual wheel. For the uninitiated, GTA is one of the most massive entertainment franchises in history. Fans of the property have been waiting 13 years for Rockstar Games, the game publisher, to release its new iteration. The adventure series almost always involves vehicle driving (and sometimes robbery), heist missions and exploring fictional cities that are modeled after real-world places.

To prepare for the game, I clocked over 700 hours in Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar previous major release. The new installment of GTA VI clearly carries shades of everything that made RDR2 mesmerizing and addicting. From the reactive nonplayable characters (NPCs) - characters players do not even control and only sometimes interact with - to the lifelike graphics. GTA VI, however, feels even more alive and almost overstimulating.

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There is so much happening at once, both to you as a player and the world around. You can also, for the first time, play as the male and female leads. Jason Duval (a male) and Lucia Caminos (a female), the protagonists, are a couple that find themselves in the middle of a criminal conspiracy across the fictional state of Leonida (inspired by Florida). It is chore time!

Chaotic Early Gameplay Moments

This game is lowkey turning into a drywall installation simulator. My snake. Oh, my God, now I am painting. I got to choose between three colors: a blue, green and peach.

I went with peach. In my gear. UHHH SOMETHING JUST EXPLODED IN THE WATER. Shark spotting.

There is also a tattoo parlor in Vice City. I do not have a lot of funds so we gotta go cheap. My man at the autoshop just fixed the engine of my car and is throwing in a respray for free. What color should I go with?

Oops. I already messed up the brand new paint job on a drive less than a mile later. I also hit a guy in an electric wheelchair, caused three cars to spin out, and now I am being dragged down the street by a car towing a boat. I beat the cop up and fled in my car, I am hiding in some trees and bushes until my wanted status disappears.

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They found me. I realized I need to buy this gun to do the next mission, so I am taking $500 out of my house stash (I now have $1,980 stashed away). I think we need to start making some money. I am going to have to try and steal another car because I do not feel like spending money on getting my car out of the pound.

Welp. I have been ambushed and am now fist-fighting three men I allegedly wronged in the game intro. Everybody Have Fun Tonight by Wang Chung is blasting, as I knock them out, loot them and made at least $200.

GTA VI Features Unique Missions

First mission, going to a grow house. HOTTOGO is now on the radio. Something I did not expect to be doing today: Chasing an iguana. Back on the more typical GTA grind: I stole a beat up car next to a vagrant camp that seemed out of sight of the cops.

Oh my god I forgot to take off my gun before I walked into the impound. I have been arrested again. I lost $650. So far, my main takeaway from GTA 6: Every time you are trying to make a decision, something.

Stole a little white vespa. Now I am taking pictures in the police department parking lot to see how much it costs to get my babygirl pink car back. I need to feed Dolores, again. Grand Theft Auto VI is a phenomenon and the hottest video game release in years.

GTA VI Sparks Work Debate

The game has prompted some gamers to take time off work, with podcast host Mike Gunz Gunzelman joining Fox and Friends First to weigh in as gamers call out of work for the long-awaited release. The question arises: Is the game a harmless escape, or are the realistic depictions of violence too much? Reports of people taking time off work to play GTA VI have sparked debate. What do you think? Sound off below.