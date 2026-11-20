Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 sold 32.5 million units pre-release and generated $3.79 billion in day-one retail sales, nearly five times GTA V's first-day revenue. The game's massive launch sets new records as Take-Two faces questions about future PC and online releases.

Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 sold 32.5 million units in pre-release and garnered $3.79 billion in day-one retail sales. That is nearly five times the roughly $800 million GTA V made on its first day in 2013, which was widely regarded as the bestselling video game in the first 24 hours.

Take-Two Turns Massive Sales Into Cultural Phenomenon

The massive sales figures set a new record across all platforms for a pre-release. The game's blitz through Vice City, featuring criminal duo Lucia and Jason, has helped publisher Take-Two Interactive turn the title into a global cultural phenomenon. Take-Two, the parent company of developer Rockstar Games, is not a household name despite its portfolio of massive hits including the Red Dead Redemption franchise and the NBA 2K basketball series.

Also read GTA Fan Sells Leg Space for GTA 6 Ads

The company had stayed tight-lipped about GTA VI demand since it opened for pre-orders in June, limiting commentary to saying demand has been unprecedented or far exceeding expectations. CEO Strauss Zelnick said on Take-Two's earnings call earlier this month: The title is so widely anticipated, consumers appear very, very excited, and all the press so far has been universally positive, but we still aren't ready to declare victory.

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Analytics firm Sensor Tower estimated that the company sold 24.5 million copies of GTA VI and $2.36 billion in pre-order revenue. Sensor Tower also estimates that the game's promotional trailer, GTA VI Extended Look, on Netflix in August helped drive a sixfold jump in pre-orders. Take-Two has shelled out an estimated $1 billion or more in production costs for GTA VI, making it one of the most expensive entertainment projects ever.

Miami Celebrates With Vice City Themed Event

In Miami, which Vice City is based on, the city's NBA team celebrated the release on Wednesday with a Vice City-themed match. Over the weekend, the company is hosting GTA VI: The Festival, a music show with a star-studded line-up that includes Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, hip hop record producer Metro Boomin and rapper Travis Scott.

Rockstar president and founder Sam Houser said Friday: We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world and we couldn't be more excited to share this moment with you. He also called it the most successful entertainment debut in media history, beating the game's own record of earlier this week and the previous record holder of 2013's GTA V. Investors have been waiting to hear from Take-Two about its plans for a PC launch of GTA VI and an online version rollout.

Analysts Eye 2027 Online Launch For Recurring Revenue

The online, multiplayer component of a video game is crucial in turning the title into a recurring revenue engine. Some industry analysts are expecting the PC launch and online mode in 2027. Brokerage TD Cowen named Take-Two one of its Best Ideas for 2027, with analyst Doug Creutz upbeat about the company's financial prospects when the game releases online.

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Creutz said: The potential ceiling for GTA VI's long-term recurrent consumer spending performance is very high... when and how big the next GTA Online will be is the most important question for the stock, more so than GTA VI unit sales. The game's record-breaking debut has cemented its place in entertainment history, but the focus now shifts to how Take-Two will sustain momentum with future releases.