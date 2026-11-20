Grand Theft Auto VI players discover the RX-Men comic in Key Lento. This ED Comics publication satirizes pharmaceutical culture and alternative medicine trends.

Players exploring the open world of Grand Theft Auto VI have uncovered a detailed fictional comic book titled RX-Men. This easter egg appears in the game world as a published work by the in-house publisher ED Comics. It offers a sharp, satirical take on modern healthcare debates and pharmaceutical companies. The item is available for purchase at the 24/7 store located in Key Lento.

Comic Details And Location In Game World

The RX-Men comic book is priced at exactly $1.25. This specific price point mimics the pricing of older comic books from previous decades. Fans can find the issue physically in the game environment at the 24/7 convenience store. This store is situated in the fictional city of Key Lento within the state of Leonida. The availability of this item allows players to engage with the game's deeper narrative layers.

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Satire Of Alternative Health Movements

The narrative of the comic features a villain named Dr. Placebo. He is depicted as a figure similar to Marvel's Magneto who wants to eliminate pharmaceuticals. His goal is to free the world using an army of alternative medicine supporters. The heroes opposing him include characters like Capsule, Side Effect, Diagnosis, and Mr. I. Mr. I is a clear pun on the medical imaging technology known as MRI.

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Characters And Medical Condition Parodies

The storyline includes a devotee of Dr. Placebo who refuses medication. He tells his partner to take raw milk instead of medical treatment. Another devotee trusts crystals over professional care despite having only one month to live. The hero Side Effect suffers from many medical conditions that render him useless. This forces the character Diagnosis to step in and assist the team.

Other Parodies Found In The Game

Besides RX-Men, players can also find a comic called Ratface. This publication is a direct parody of DC Comics' Batman character. Both RX-Men and Ratface are published by ED Comics. This shared publisher implies a unified fictional universe within the game. Players may speculate about future crossovers between these two fictional heroes.