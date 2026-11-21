Discover how players can earn over 25000 dollars in Grand Theft Auto 6 by exploiting a unique Chapter 4 side quest involving a rare Furia sports car and NPC error.

Grand Theft Auto 6 players seeking rapid financial growth can now access a lucrative emergent side quest that rewards them with substantial in-game currency. This opportunity arises specifically during Chapter 4, allowing characters Jason and Lucia to acquire a high-value Furia sports car and sell it to the contact Randy for over 25,000 dollars. This method provides an efficient way to bolster the BuckMe account without engaging in complex heist missions or bank robberies.

High-Value Vehicle Acquisition Method

The quest triggers halfway through Chapter 4, a timeline that may vary slightly depending on individual player progression. While residing in the luxury suite provided by their employer, Jason and Lucia have access to a concierge system. This system allows residents to call for their personal vehicles or request ride services directly from their room. However, an unusual event occurs outside the building where an Non-Player Character (NPC) driver mistakes the duo for valet staff. This misunderstanding results in the NPC abandoning a high-end vehicle, noting its immense value before fleeing the scene.

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Strategic Vehicle Sale To Randy

Once the Furia is secured, players must drive it to Randy to complete the transaction and receive the monetary reward. It is critical for players to remain inside the vehicle when initiating the sale, as the map interface will display the specific payout amount only if the player is seated in the driver's seat. Failure to stay in the car will result in a no vehicle to sell notification, preventing the completion of the quest. This straightforward interaction ensures that the financial gain is realized quickly and without complication.

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Tracker Immunity And Gameplay Advantages

A significant advantage of this specific quest is the immunity from police tracking systems. While many sports cars in the game are equipped with advanced trackers that lead law enforcement directly to the owner, this particular Furia is exempt from these measures. The car was acquired under different pretenses due to the NPC's error, making it easier to clear the vehicle's status. This feature is particularly valuable for players who intend to use the Key Cloner later in Chapter 4 to steal other high-end vehicles, as it establishes a safe method for handling unsanctioned cars.

Long-Term Financial Strategy And Impact

This emergent opportunity serves as more than just a one-time bonus. Selling cars remains one of the fastest and easiest ways to earn money throughout the entire game. With access to the Key Cloner, players can continue to acquire fancy cars for substantial profits. Additionally, the game world offers numerous other random cash opportunities, such as legal settlements from accident victims or stealing stash bags from fleeing criminals. These methods collectively provide a robust economy for players to manage their finances effectively in Vice City.