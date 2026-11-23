Discover how to unlock the secret portal to original Vice City in GTA 6, alongside other hidden Easter eggs and gameplay mechanics in the record-breaking title.

Players of Grand Theft Auto 6 have uncovered a complex series of steps required to access the original Vice City within the new open-world environment. Rockstar Games has expanded the fictional coastal city inspired by Miami, introducing new locations alongside nostalgic callbacks to the franchise's history. One of the most prominent secrets involves using a portal to enter a space based on the original game setting.

Unlocking the Vice City Portal

Accessing the original Vice City requires players to navigate to a specific radio tower located in Key Lento. Once at the tower, players must climb to the top floor and interact with certain switches to initiate the first phase of the secret. This physical traversal within the game world serves as the primary trigger for the subsequent puzzle elements.

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After manipulating the switches, the quest expands to involve various LPL power stations scattered across the map. Players must visit these stations to locate hidden letters that collectively spell out the phrase "Life is passing me by." This scavenger hunt element tests the players' exploration skills and attention to detail within the game's expansive landscape.

With the phrase identified, the next step involves pressing a specific set of buttons on the map screen. This digital interaction aligns with the physical journey, bridging the gap between the game interface and the world. The final destination is Reactor 2 at the T.H. Power Station, where the climax of the secret awaits.

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T.H. Power Station and Secret Rewards

Upon arriving at Reactor 2 at the T.H. Power Station, players must wait for a specific time in the evening. When the correct time arrives, a portal opens, allowing entry into the old Vice City. This timed mechanic ensures that the secret remains a deliberate discovery rather than an accidental encounter for casual players.

Entering Vice City is just one of the many Easter eggs available in the game. Other secrets include parodies of DC characters, references to Dexter, and even in-game video games. These hidden elements contribute significantly to the game's depth, providing content for those hunting the Platinum trophy.

Gameplay Mechanics and Technical Glitches

Beyond narrative secrets, players have discovered technical anomalies that enhance the gaming experience. An absurdly expensive trick allows players to run the game at 60 FPS on consoles. This performance boost improves visual smoothness, though it comes with a high in-game cost that reflects the economic systems designed by Rockstar Games.

Despite the absence of a first-person view mode, players have found a method to enter such a perspective. This exploit alters the camera angles, offering a different way to experience the environment. These community-driven discoveries highlight the creative engagement of the player base with the game's code.

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Commercial Success and Cultural Impact

Following its release last week, Grand Theft Auto 6 has grossed over $3.79 billion worldwide. This financial milestone establishes it as the best-rated game of all time, surpassing previous industry records. The pre-release sales figure of 32.5 million units further breaks records on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

The game continues to receive major updates, including a recent music collaboration announced by Rockstar Games. These additions keep the player base engaged months after launch. The combination of deep Easter eggs, technical exploits, and massive commercial success cements Grand Theft Auto 6 as a landmark title in video game history.