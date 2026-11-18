The review embargo on 'Grand Theft Auto VI' has finally lifted and the game.

Ubisoft Massive Entertainment Boss Christoph Hartmann on His Amazon Games Exit and Turning ‘Splinter Cell’ Studio Into ‘A24 of Video Gaming’ ” has finally lifted and the game, which on Tuesday was nominated for Game of the Year ahead of its launch, is considered a masterpiece.of “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” for the highest-rated video game of all time on the platform.

“Many superlatives will be heard in the discussion around Grand Theft Auto VI – biggest world, most activities, best graphics, deepest narrative – but its real triumph is the way all those features and others work in service of a cohesive, believable immersion in a criminal fantasy that is hard to grasp until you’ve played it for yourself,”“GTA 6” officially launches Thursday in the U.S. but has begun rolling out worldwide as the clock strikes midnight on Nov. 19 in different territories, starting with New Zealand, which got access to the game Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET.

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