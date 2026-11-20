Discover a method to earn 8000 quickly in GTA 6 by exploiting a location near Key Lento. This guide details how to loop a cocaine and cash glitch for rapid early-game capital.

The upcoming action-adventure title Grand Theft Auto VI, developed and published by Rockstar Games, continues the franchise's signature theme of wealth accumulation through illicit means. Players Lucia and Jason embark on a Bonnie and Clyde-style narrative where financial growth is central to their progression and survival in the game world. While the primary objective involves committing various crimes to accrue funds, the sheer volume of purchasable assets, including properties, vehicles, and entertainment venues like strip clubs, requires substantial capital to fully experience the environment.

Identifying The Glitch Location

The core of this method relies on a specific exploit involving the game's environmental respawn mechanics. Players must first acquire a personal vehicle with ample trunk space and travel north of Key Lento into the South Vice-Dale County region. The specific target is a red barn situated just south-east of three large reservoirs. This structure is accessible to the player character and serves as the primary node for the money duplication loop. Locating this barn is the initial step in accessing the infinite money mechanic that can generate approximately 8000 every five minutes.

Also read GTA 6 Cash Guide: Easiest Ways to Earn Money Early and Late Game

Executing The Cocaine And Cash Loop

Once inside the red barn, players need to enter the back office to locate cocaine. Additional supplies are stored in a safe behind the desk. The player should place as much cocaine as possible into their stash bag and then transfer these items to the trunk of their vehicle. After filling the trunk, the player must return to the main area of the barn to find a second stash bag that is pre-filled with cash. This cash bag must be collected, and the player should then refill their original stash bag with cocaine found in the van or a vehicle parked outside the barn. Placing this second bag of contraband into the car trunk completes the setup, ensuring the vehicle holds over 8000 worth of product.

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Triggering The Infinite Money Mechanism

The final step to activate the exploit involves saving the game in the current state and then reloading that specific save file. This action teleports the player character, Jason, back to his residence. Crucially, the two stash bags containing cocaine and cash remain in the trunk of the car. Simultaneously, the items at the barn, including the cocaine in the office and safe, will have restocked. This reset allows the player to repeat the process indefinitely, creating a source of infinite money. The only variable is that the cocaine respawn time can occasionally be delayed, requiring players to wait a few in-game days before it reappears in the original test scenarios.

Economic Impact For Early Game Progression

This method addresses the significant challenge of limited disposable income during the earliest stages of Grand Theft Auto VI's narrative. Building up funds through standard gameplay can be a slow process, but this glitch significantly accelerates the acquisition of spending money. By rapidly generating capital, players can afford vehicles, properties, and other enhancements much earlier than intended by the game's difficulty curve. This advantage allows for a more immediate enjoyment of the game's extensive customization and lifestyle features without the frustration of early-game financial constraints.