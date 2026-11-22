Grand Theft Auto 6 players must decide whether to help strikers or fight bikers in the Delights mission. Compare rewards, violence levels, and the best path to loot Frankie's safe safely.

The upcoming open-world title Grand Theft Auto 6 features a significant narrative branch point during the Afternoon Delight mission in Chapter 2. Players control Jason and Lucia as they attempt to rob the owner of Delights strip club alongside their associate Vicki. The mission forces a critical decision on whether Jason assists two distressed male strikers or lets the show fail, triggering a violent confrontation.

Mission Context At Delights Club

As Jason and Lucia arrive at Delights, they discover it is ladies' night, which initially bars Jason from the front entrance. After Lucia notes a delay in the main event, Jason enters the back area where he encounters club owner Frankie and lead male stripper Mario. They explain that another performer is unconscious, leaving them unable to start the show on time. This situation presents Jason with an immediate choice to intervene or abandon the performers to their fate.

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Consequences Of Refusing Assistance

If Jason declines to help, control shifts temporarily to Lucia while the underwhelming performance begins. The player can switch back to Jason, which immediately triggers a massive shootout within the club. Jason enters the stage armed, forcing the player to eliminate bikers from the Final Chapter gang. The objective becomes reaching the back office to raid Frankie's safe using a code Vicki provided earlier.

Escape becomes urgent as police arrive and more bikers from the Final Chapter gang flood the area. Waiting too long results in a heavy police and gang presence outside. Players can loot cash from bodies during the firefight, but the path to the safe is blocked by intense combat. This route guarantees violence and a difficult extraction from the building.

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Rewards For Helping The Strippers

Choosing to help Frankie and Mario allows Jason to perform on stage, leading to a cleaner and less violent robbery. After the performance, there is a window of opportunity where everyone is distracted. This allows Lucia to enter the office and empty the safe using the codes without any gunfire or alerts.

Despite the non-violent start, two members of the Final Chapter gang enter the office, requiring Jason to rejoin the fight. However, Jason retains the cash earned as tips from his performance. This method secures the same main mission rewards but offers a smoother path to the loot and additional easy cash from tips.

Player Strategy And Recommendations

While both choices lead to similar story outcomes and safe rewards, helping is the superior strategic option. It avoids the immediate chaos of a shootout and makes escaping the club significantly easier. The decision ultimately rests on player comfort, as the helpful route includes risqué content and male nudity.

Developer And Release Details

Rockstar Games is developing Grand Theft Auto 6 using the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE). The title is scheduled for release on November 19, 2026. It is rated Pending by the ESRB and is likely to be Mature 17+. Initial critic reviews on OpenCritic average 99 out of 100, with a 99% recommendation rate.