Rockstar Games implements major control overhauls in GTA 6 including sprinting mechanics and inventory limits. Learn how to use the Classic setting.

Rockstar Games has introduced significant mechanical updates to the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 that fundamentally alter the player experience compared to Grand Theft Auto 5. These changes impact core movement mechanics, inventory management systems, and vehicle handling to create a more realistic and streamlined interaction model for the open-world franchise.

New Sprinting And Movement Mechanics

The most immediate difference players will notice involves how character movement is controlled on the controller. In the previous title, players had to repeatedly press the A button on Xbox Series X/S or the X button on PlayStation 5 to make their character run. Grand Theft Auto 6 removes this repetitive input requirement by allowing players to sprint and dash by simply holding down the left analog stick. This change is designed as an ergonomic improvement to reduce hand fatigue during long gameplay sessions, though it may require a period of adjustment for veterans of the series.

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This shift in primary movement control has allowed developers to redistribute other button mappings to better suit modern expectations. The crouch function is now mapped to the B button on Xbox controllers and the Circle button on PlayStation 5 controllers. Melee combat commands have been moved to the X button on Xbox and the Square button on PlayStation 5. These adjustments aim to streamline combat and stealth sequences while freeing up previously occupied inputs for more intuitive actions.

Inventory Limits And Weapon Storage

A major systemic change in Grand Theft Auto 6 is the introduction of strict inventory limits, marking a departure from the unlimited weapon carrying capacity seen in Grand Theft Auto 5. Players can no longer carry an infinite number of firearms and switch between them without restriction. Instead, the game imposes a hard cap on how many items a character can hold on their person, a mechanic borrowed directly from the design philosophy of Red Dead Redemption 2.

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While the game does not offer any mechanisms to increase this personal carrying capacity, players can manage their loadout by utilizing their vehicle. Similar to the saddlebag system in Red Dead Redemption 2, players can store extra equipment in the trunk of their car. Additionally, the game introduces a quick-swap feature that allows players to switch weapons rapidly while aiming by pressing the Y button on Xbox or the Triangle button on PlayStation 5, reducing downtime during intense firefights.

Driving Controls And Vehicle Handling

Vehicle handling has also undergone a substantial overhaul, particularly regarding the placement of the handbrake function. In Grand Theft Auto 6, the handbrake is now activated by pressing the A button on Xbox or the X button on PlayStation 5. This repositioning of controls is part of a broader effort to modernize the driving physics and response times, allowing for more precise maneuvering during high-speed chases or complex stunt sequences.

The new driving and movement controls are designed to be intuitive enough that players can adapt quickly without feeling overwhelmed. However, Rockstar Games acknowledges that long-time fans of the franchise may prefer the familiar input layout of the previous generation. To accommodate this preference, the developers have included a fallback option within the settings menu.

Classic Control Scheme Availability

For players who wish to replicate the exact control feel of Grand Theft Auto 5, Rockstar Games provides a Classic control scheme option. Players can access this feature by pressing the Menu button on Xbox controllers or the Options button on PlayStation 5, navigating to Settings, and selecting the Control Scheme option. Choosing Classic will revert the inputs to the original configuration: running via A or X, melee via B or Circle, jumping and climbing via X or Square, and crouching via L3.

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It is important to note that even in the Classic mode, the Y or Triangle button retains its function for interacting with the world, entering or exiting vehicles, and performing the quick-swap weapon action. This ensures that while the core movement and combat inputs remain familiar to older fans, the utility features remain consistent with the new system design. The choice between the modern and classic schemes ultimately rests with the player, allowing for a personalized approach to navigating the chaotic streets of Vice City.