Unlock all 61 Grand Theft Auto 6 cheat codes by completing the main story. Learn how to input codes on PS5 and Xbox while avoiding save game restrictions.

Grand Theft Auto 6 provides sixty-one unique cheat codes that allow players to manipulate the game world in Leonida. These cheats range from unlimited ammunition and infinite cash to vehicle spawns and weather alterations. Rockstar Games has implemented strict requirements that prevent players from using these features immediately upon starting the game.

Unlocking Cheat Code Access

Players must complete the entire main story featuring protagonists Jason and Lucia to unlock the cheat menu. This progression system ensures that players engage with the narrative before accessing these gameplay modifiers. Once the story is finished, a dedicated Cheats section appears under the Progress tab in the main menu.

Also read GTA 6 Launch Date and GTA Online Release Window Revealed

Individual cheats have specific requirements that must be met before they become available. These conditions include completing certain challenges, earning shooting-range medals, or finding collectibles across the map. Knowing a code in advance does not bypass these restrictions, requiring players to fulfill the necessary tasks first.

Input Method and Platform Controls

Activating cheats in free roam requires a specific controller sequence on supported consoles. Players press the Up direction on the D-pad to bring up their in-game phone. Holding L1 and R1 on the PlayStation 5 or LB and RB on the Xbox Series X allows for code entry.

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This input method applies to all sixty-one cheats available in the game. The controls are consistent across Player Cheats, Combat Cheats, Environment Cheats, Vehicle Cheats, and Screen Filter Cheats. Players must navigate the phone interface to enter the specific codes for their desired effect.

Restrictions on Saving and Achievements

Using any cheat code triggers significant restrictions for the remainder of the gaming session. Activating a code disables the ability to save the game progress manually or automatically. This prevents players from preserving state changes caused by the cheats.

Additionally, enabling cheats prevents the earning of Trophies or Achievements. This restriction applies to all platforms and ensures that competitive integrity is maintained for standard gameplay. Players must restart the game or load a previous save to resume earning rewards.

Categories and Gameplay Impact

The sixty-one cheats are divided into five distinct categories for organization. These include Player enhancements, Combat modifiers, Environment controls, Vehicle spawns, and Screen visual filters. Each category offers tools to change the gameplay experience in Leonida.

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These modifications allow for extensive chaos and experimentation within the game world. Players can manipulate weather patterns or spawn unusual vehicles to test the limits of the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine. The strict unlocking process balances accessibility with the integrity of the main experience.