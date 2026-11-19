Unlock the secret laptop in GTA 6 Chapter 3 using the password found in Boobies apartment. Discover the code MuffinsKing15 and claim the exclusive LaPerle reward item.

The highly anticipated open-world title Grand Theft Auto 6 from Rockstar Games features an expansive and dense virtual environment that rewards player curiosity. A key interactive element within this setting is a locked laptop located in Boobies apartment during Chapter 3 of the campaign. Accessing this device requires a specific password derived from environmental clues hidden within the player residence.

Locating The Apartment And Laptop

During Chapter 3 of the narrative, the protagonists Jason And Lucia transition from their previous motel accommodation to a temporary residence in Vice City . This apartment is provided by a character named Boobies , who becomes an early contact for the players upon their arrival in the main city area. The residence serves as a safe house and narrative hub for this section of the game.

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The specific target for investigation is a laptop situated in the master bedroom at the rear of the apartment. It rests on a table in the corner of the room and appears visually unremarkable, making it easy for players to overlook. The device is secured with a password requirement that prevents immediate access to its contents or any associated in-game functions.

Deciphering The Password Clues

Players can find the necessary password by examining specific items within the apartment without needing to solve complex external puzzles. The first clue involves a doodle located near the nightstand in the master bedroom. This drawing contains visual symbols that hint at the combination required to unlock the device.

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A second essential clue is found in the main hallway near the kitchen area. Here, a plaque is dedicated to a dog named Muffins . The back of the drawing in the bedroom also features a king crown and the number 15 . These three elements combine to form the specific string needed for access.

Entering The Code And Immediate Rewards

The correct password to unlock the laptop is MuffinsKing15 . Entering this combination grants permanent access to the device for the remainder of the game. There are no negative consequences or penalties for accessing the messages stored on the device, and it primarily serves as narrative flavor regarding Boobies and his associates.

However, exploring the laptop provides one tangible bonus reward. A direct message from an entity labeled as Unknown directs the player to a specific location. The message instructs players to go to LaPerle , which is situated next to Aunties Place .

Claiming The Exclusive Item At LaPerle

To receive the bonus reward, players must travel to the specified location and use the code 92665 . This action unlocks an item described in the message as something the player will enjoy. This reward is one of many collectible secrets scattered throughout the Vice City map, encouraging thorough exploration.

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Long Term Exploration And Collectibles

Grand Theft Auto 6 includes over 100 unique animals to identify and hunt, alongside numerous weapons and vehicles for collection. The laptop in Boobies apartment represents one small but distinct element of the games extensive interactive content. Players should note that this opportunity is specific to Chapter 3 and may not be accessible in future narrative stages.

The developers at Rockstar Games have designed the game to offer dense environmental storytelling. Uncovering these small details contributes to the overall immersion and completeness of the experience. The password system is simple yet rewarding for attentive players who take the time to explore every corner of their temporary home.