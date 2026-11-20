Players must spend all cash earned in Grand Theft Auto 6 Chapter 1 because funds stored under Jason's floorboards are deleted at the start of Chapter 2. Only the scripted Rainy Day Fund remains.

Players beginning their journey in Grand Theft Auto 6 must immediately adapt to a harsh economic reality that affects their in-game financial progression. Jason, one of the two main protagonists, initially lacks fiscal responsibility and hides his initial funds beneath the floorboards of his bedroom. Throughout the entirety of Chapter 1, this floorboard stash serves as the primary method for players to store money before they gain access to their BuckMe bank account.

Chapter 1 Savings Deleted At Transition

The core mechanic of the game's narrative design dictates that money stored in Jason's house is permanently lost when the game transitions from the first chapter to the second. Players who deposit significant amounts of cash into the floorboard safe during the initial hours of gameplay will return to the house at the start of Chapter 2 to find the money completely gone. This loss is an intentional story element, as the narrative resets the protagonists, Lucia and Jason, to starting from scratch.

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This transition forces players into a use it or lose it scenario where any currency not spent on upgrades, gear, or other necessities during the first act is effectively discarded. The story establishes that the characters are climbing back from the bottom by doing odd jobs across the state of Leonida. Consequently, the game design discourages hoarding cash in safe houses and instead rewards immediate investment in character capabilities.

Secure The Rainy Day Fund Envelope

Despite the loss of earned savings, a specific scripted stash remains accessible to players who navigate back to Jason's house early in the new chapter. This safe contains an envelope labeled Rainy Day Funds which holds exactly five thousand dollars. Unlike the player deposits from Chapter 1, this envelope is a narrative item that was not affected by the climactic events of the previous chapter and remains safe under the floorboards.

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Retrieving this five thousand dollar sum is critical for new players, as it provides immediate liquidity for the difficult early stages of Chapter 2. The envelope sits next to a box containing family photos of Lucia and Jason, which are also collectible items in the game. Additionally, the characters' pet snake, Penelope, is safe under the stairs, adding to the narrative consistency of the safe house despite the financial reset.

Police Threats At Jason Safe House

Accessing Jason's house in Chapter 2 is not a simple walk-in due to heightened security measures implemented by law enforcement. The property is heavily guarded by police, requiring players to approach with extreme caution and stealth tactics. Alerting the police or triggering a chase sequence will result in immediate gunfire from the officers on site.

If players are detected or engage in combat with the police guards, they will be unable to retrieve the Rainy Day Fund envelope or the family photos. The game penalizes reckless approaches by making the safe zone inaccessible during active conflicts. Players must plan their route from the motel to avoid detection to ensure they can claim the five thousand dollars without interference from Rockstar Games police AI.

Maximize BuckMe Account Before Chapter 2

Strategic financial planning during Chapter 1 is essential for long-term success in the game. Players are advised to invest as much money as possible into character upgrades and gear before the chapter concludes. This includes maximizing the BuckMe family savings account, which becomes available later in the first act and serves as a more secure alternative to the floorboard stash.

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Since the narrative explicitly removes all player-deposited funds upon starting Chapter 2, hoarding cash in the bedroom provides no strategic advantage. The game engine ensures that these funds do not carry over, reinforcing the theme of Lucia and Jason rebuilding their lives. Successful players will spend their earnings wisely in Chapter 1 to prepare for the financial challenges of the next stage of their adventure in Leonida.