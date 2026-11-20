Learn the correct choice for the Buck Me mission in Grand Theft Auto 6. Selecting Saved Cash improves the bond between Jason and Lucia while Say Nothing reduces it.

The Buck Me mission in Grand Theft Auto 6 presents Jason and Lucia with a critical financial decision that directly influences their relationship dynamic. This short chapter requires the player to manage a timed interaction regarding financial assets during a bank visit. The outcome of this specific dialogue determines the immediate trajectory of their bond.

Jason completes the initial stage of this sequence after picking up Lucia from prison and spending their first night together. Donnie assigns a follow-up task called Clean Up After Donnie, which directs Jason north to locate a missing package. Lucia suggests visiting the bank when Jason is available, but he must first finish Donnie's objective.

Also read GTA 6 Protagonist Unlock Guide: How Long To Play As Jason And When Lucia Becomes Controllable

After completing that task, Jason heads back toward the bank district. He enters the building and speaks with a teller who directs him to the manager. Lucia appears during the conversation with the manager. This timing creates the specific scenario where the player must make a choice regarding their financial assets.

Jason lacks sufficient credit to open a bank account or secure loans at this early stage. His only available asset is a stash of saved cash kept under a floorboard in his bedroom. The bank manager asks about the possibility of depositing funds. A timer appears prompting the player to either mention the saved cash or remain silent.

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If the player delays making a selection, Jason defaults to mentioning the money automatically. The prompt to select between saying nothing or mentioning Jason's saved cash comes and goes on a quick timer. You can actively choose to say nothing, but if you wait too long to mention the cash, Jason will do this by default.

Choosing the Saved Cash option is the correct path for players aiming to strengthen their bond with Lucia. This decision demonstrates responsibility and immediately boosts the relationship meter between Jason and Lucia. Selecting the option to say nothing has the opposite effect, causing the relationship to deteriorate.

The first chapter of Grand Theft Auto 6 emphasizes responsible behavior as a key method for impressing Lucia. With his financial future and Lucia's potentially on the line, making the right decision can seem like an objective of utmost importance. This choice is one of many opportunities to give Jason a responsible attitude.

Despite mentioning the cash, Jason and Lucia cannot open a traditional bank account due to their poor credit scores. The game forces them to use the BuckMe app for all financial transactions. Players can deposit funds into the BuckMe account using ATMs located throughout the game world.

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The BuckMe app handles various payments and allows transfers to a Family Savings profile. This feature provides a long-term savings goal for the duo. Money can also be transferred from the standard BuckMe account into a Family Savings profile, providing a more long-term savings goal.

Making the wrong choice in this mission is not permanent. Players can rebuild the relationship through other opportunities available later in the game. If you do make the mistake of choosing to say nothing or simply run out of time, it's not the end of the world.

This is a particularly easy one to take advantage of, but making up the deficit shouldn't be much of a challenge. The relationship perk is the only active effect of this choice. Regardless of which selection is made, they'll be pushed to use the BuckMe app for their financial needs.