Grand Theft Auto 6 official account posts parody art of Angry Birds in iconic GTA style. Explore the viral image, movie connection, and cast details for Angry Birds Movie 3.

The official Grand Theft Auto account has unveiled a new digital poster that creatively merges the beloved animated franchise with the gritty aesthetic of Rockstar Games. The artwork reimagines the colorful bird characters within a setting that strongly resembles the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 environment. This visual crossover highlights a playful interaction between two massive pop culture giants, drawing immediate attention from fans of both gaming and animation.

Parody Art Details And Visual Style

The poster features the iconic Angry Birds characters rendered with a distinct Grand Theft Auto visual flair. The birds are depicted with a tougher, more urbanized appearance that aligns with the mature tone of the video game series. The background showcases a sprawling cityscape filled with cars and motorcycles, mirroring the detailed open-world environments players have come to expect from Rockstar titles. This stylistic choice effectively bridges the gap between the lighthearted animated world and the simulation-heavy gameplay of GTA.

Also read Game Awards 2026 Nominees Revealed With GTA 6 Expected

Text on the image prominently displays the words "Angry Birds" using the signature font associated with the Grand Theft Auto franchise. This typographic choice serves as a direct homage to the game's branding, which is widely recognized by gamers worldwide. The design replicates the typography style seen in recent promotional materials for the highly anticipated video game release. By adopting this specific visual language, the post creates an immediate association with the upcoming Rockstar Games title.

The caption accompanying the post reads, "We got #GTA6 before #AngryBirdsMovie3." This message references a long-running joke among the gaming community regarding the release timelines of major entertainment properties. The comment suggests a playful rivalry or precedence of the video game project over the upcoming animated film. This type of engagement is consistent with how Rockstar Games interacts with its dedicated fanbase through official social media channels.

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Angry Birds Movie 3 Cast And Plot

The post coincides with promotional activities for the third installment of the Angry Birds film series. The upcoming movie focuses on the characters Red and Silver as they navigate the complexities of parenthood. A new threat emerges to take over their home island, forcing the pair to address their greatest challenge yet. The official synopsis emphasizes the dual nature of their mission, which involves surviving fatherhood while simultaneously saving their world.

Joel Miller returns to the role of Red, maintaining the central voice performance from previous entries in the franchise. Josh Gad reprises his role as Chuck, bringing his distinctive comedic timing to the animated character. Danny McBride provides the voice for Bomb, adding another layer of humor to the ensemble cast. Rachel Bloom voices Silver, contributing to the dynamic between the established characters and their new family responsibilities.

The expanded voice cast includes several high-profile actors lending their talents to the project. Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Lily James, and Anna Cathcart join the primary lineup to support the main narrative. Sam Richardson, Marcello Hernández, Tim Robinson, and Maitreyi Ramakrishka are also part of the vocal ensemble. This diverse group of actors aims to bring fresh energy and depth to the animated sequel.

Production Team And Industry Context

The film is being produced by a team of experienced industry veterans who have worked on previous successful animations. John Cohen, Dan Chuba, Carla Connor, and Namit Malhotra serve as the primary producers overseeing the creative direction. Their involvement ensures continuity with the tone and quality established in earlier entries of the franchise. The production team works closely with the voice cast to deliver a cohesive and entertaining story.

Executive producers include a wide range of industry leaders who contribute to the strategic and creative oversight of the project. Louis Koo, Toru Nakahara, Ben Mattes, and Hanna Valkeapää-Nokkala are among the key executive figures. Crosby Clyse, Chris Pflug, Simon Hedges, and Thurop Van Orman also hold executive producer credits. Additional executives such as Chris Milburn, Don McGregor, Jamey Heath, Neal Patel, Paul Kang, Geneva Wasserman, and Cathy Boxall support the production. This extensive team reflects the significant investment and resources dedicated to the film.

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The release of the parody art by the Grand Theft Auto account has generated significant buzz in online gaming communities. Fans are appreciating the creative effort to blend two distinct universes in a visually appealing manner. The reference to the Angry Birds movie timeline adds an additional layer of engagement for viewers familiar with both franchises. This marketing approach demonstrates the ongoing influence of Grand Theft Auto 6 in pop culture conversations even before its official launch.

Impact On Fan Communities And Expectations

The interaction between the Grand Theft Auto account and Angry Birds promotional content highlights the interconnected nature of modern media. Fans of gaming often follow animation releases and vice versa, creating overlapping audiences for both properties. The use of specific hashtags encourages sharing and discussion across multiple platforms. This strategy maximizes visibility for both the video game and the upcoming movie.

The mention of "We got #GTA6 before #AngryBirdsMovie3" taps into existing memes and inside jokes within the gaming community. Such references create a sense of shared identity among fans who are familiar with the long wait for Grand Theft Auto 6. The humor serves to keep the game relevant in daily conversations and social media feeds. It reinforces the anticipation for the game while simultaneously promoting the theatrical release of the animated sequel.

Christie D'Silva, an Entertainment and Gaming Writer at Evolve Media, covers these intersections of cinema and gaming. Her work focuses on upcoming entertainment releases and the superhero genre. She holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Mumbai University. Her reporting provides context for how major franchises like Grand Theft Auto 6 and Angry Birds continue to dominate entertainment news cycles through creative cross-promotion and community engagement.