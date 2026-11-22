The Miami Heat (9-6) and Oklahoma City Thunder (10-6) meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season the teams split the series, 1-1, with

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shoots the basketball over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo during the first quarter at Kaseya Center.

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home floor. The Heat are 31-45 all-time versus Oklahoma City during the regular season, including 17-21 at home and 14-24 on the road.

Also read The Thunder Need Ajay Mitchell To Reach His Full Potential This Season

A couple of important matchup to watch in this one will be the one between the two frontcourts, , going up against the Thunder's double seven-footer lineup with Isaiah Hartenstein and Aday Mara. The Thunder are coming off a, 126-120, win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Heat's last game, meanwhile, was a, 137-130 win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In that game, Antetokoumpo, playing against his former team for the first time ever, contributed 27 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a block, while Bam Adebayo finished with 26 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Additionally, Davion Mitchell ended up with 24 points, six assists, two rebounds and a block.

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“People say now that we are a good team. Two weeks ago, people say we were the worst team in the NBA. Is any of this true? You tell me, no. We just got to stay locked in, got 67 more games, got to stay locked in.

"“People say now that we’re a good team. Two weeks ago people say we were the worse team in the NBA. Is any of this true? No. We gotta stay locked in”