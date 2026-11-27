GSC Malaysia unveils a new Dune: Part 3 collectible featuring a vibrating Thumper and double-opening sandworm design, joining other global cinema chains in promoting the upcoming sci-fi sequel.

GSC Malaysia has officially unveiled a highly anticipated collectible tied to the upcoming release of Dune: Part 3, marking a significant moment for franchise enthusiasts and cinema-goers alike. The Malaysian cinema chain revealed a unique popcorn bucket design that incorporates a double-opening sandworm mouth and a functional vibrating Thumper device, generating substantial excitement among fans online.

Dune Part 3 Collectible Design Details

The newly revealed popcorn bucket from GSC Malaysia features large sandworm heads equipped with flexible, tooth-like ridges inside the mouths, designed to help grab popcorn effectively. The lid of the container includes a built-in Thumper device, allowing users to interact with the item in a manner consistent with the movie's fictional machinery. Some versions of the bucket utilize these mechanical elements to create a more immersive dining experience for audiences attending the film.

Also read Dune Part Three Box Office Projections Reach $100 Million

Global Cinema Chains Compete for Collectibles

This release from GSC Malaysia follows similar promotional efforts by other major cinema chains around the world, each introducing their own distinct versions of the Dune-themed merchandise. AMC has introduced a version designed to resemble a working Thumper, while Regal's offering features the Spacing Guild Navigator's vessel. Cinemark has revealed a Copper Sandworm bucket complete with a miniature sandworm on top, and ODEON's collection includes a viral-style AMC Sandworm bucket with a tiny Thumper device alongside a Double Sandworm option.

Availability and Pricing Information

Despite the high level of interest in the GSC Malaysia collectibles, the chain has not yet revealed the official prices for the unique popcorn bucket or the exact dates when the items will be available at cinema counters. GSC promoted the collectibles on Instagram, where the items are currently labeled as coming soon, but specific release windows remain undefined. Previously, the concept of a Dune: Part 3 popcorn bucket featuring two sandworm openings sparked major reactions online, indicating strong consumer demand for such themed merchandise.

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Cast and Crew Behind the Upcoming Sequel

The upcoming film features a star-studded cast including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, and Jason Momoa, among several other notable actors. Robert Pattinson recently shared his initial reaction to his character design in the third installment of the Dune franchise, adding to the growing anticipation for the movie. The film continues the saga of the iconic science fiction universe, bringing new storylines and visual spectacles to theaters.

Marketing Strategy and Fan Engagement

The release of these collectibles serves as a key marketing strategy to drive engagement and ticket sales for the highly anticipated sequel. By offering unique and interactive merchandise such as the vibrating Thumper and the double-opening sandworm bucket, cinema chains aim to create a memorable experience that extends beyond the film itself. Fans of the franchise have now received another exciting surprise with the GSC Malaysia reveal, providing additional reasons to look forward to the movie's release.

The detailed designs of the buckets, ranging from the Copper Sandworm to the functional Thumper, demonstrate the creativity involved in promoting the Dune: Part 3 franchise. As GSC Malaysia prepares to launch its collectibles, other chains continue to compete with their own variations, ensuring that cinema patrons have multiple options for purchasing themed merchandise. The success of these initiatives highlights the enduring popularity of the Dune series and the enthusiasm of its global fanbase.