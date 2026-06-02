Growing Public Skepticism Over University Value in England

A major British Social Attitudes survey reveals a record 34% of the English public now believe university is not worth the time and cost, more than double the figure from 2005. The findings highlight concerns about graduate job prospects, student debt, and the financial pressure on universities.

A significant shift in public opinion regarding higher education in England has been documented in the latest British Social Attitudes (BSA) survey, with a record 34 per cent of respondents stating that university is not worth the time and financial investment.

This figure represents a dramatic increase from approximately 15 per cent in 2005, indicating a more than doubling of skepticism over the past two decades. The survey, conducted by the National Centre for Social Research between August and October 2025 and polling 4,656 people across the UK, underscores deepening concerns about the value proposition of a university degree amidst changing economic and social landscapes.

Political affiliation appears to influence perspectives, with Reform UK voters showing the highest level of agreement that university is not worthwhile at 42 per cent, followed by Conservative supporters at 35 per cent and Labour voters at 34 per cent. Notably, even among those who have graduated, more than one in four (27 per cent) expressed that university was not worth the time or money.

This sentiment is more pronounced among former students who paid the highest tuition fee rate of £9,000 per year, with 35 per cent holding this view. Concurrently, the belief that graduates are better off in the long term has substantially eroded, falling from 50 per cent in 2005 to 36 per cent in the latest survey.

Additionally, 42 per cent of the public feel that too many graduates are produced, a figure that rises to 49 per cent among degree holders when considering the size of the jobs market, while only 10 per cent believe there are insufficient graduates. The dismissive attitude towards the number of graduates aligns with reported reductions in opportunities; separate analysis by the Centre for Social Justice indicates that 700,000 graduates are now unemployed and receiving benefits, an increase of 200,000 since 2019.

These employment challenges are compounded by widespread dissatisfaction with the student loan repayment system. Graduates often criticize the high interest rates on government-backed loans and the improbability of ever repaying the debt in full, describing the system as unfair. This financial burden is exacerbated by the perception that universities are increasingly reliant on higher fees from international students, who are charged significantly more than domestic students.

In light of these pressures, a majority of respondents (67 per cent) support government-imposed limits on the number of foreign students that universities can recruit, while less than one third (29 per cent) believe institutions should be free to recruit as many international students as desired. Furthermore, there is a clear preference for reducing the current tuition fee cap for domestic students, which stands at up to £9,790.

The findings reflect a confluence of factors, including shrinking job prospects, growing anger over student debt, and anxieties about the impact of artificial intelligence on the future job market. Alex Scholes, a co-author of the BSA report, emphasized the multifaceted role of universities as engines of social mobility, economic growth, and cultural influence.

However, he warned that the sector faces immense financial pressure, and recent debates about loan repayment fairness and AI's effect on employment have seemingly permeated public consciousness. If the downward trend in public confidence persists, it could precipitate an even more severe financial crisis for universities, which depend on student enrolment and fee income.

The annual BSA survey provides a robust and longitudinal snapshot of public attitudes, and the 2025 edition signals a critical juncture for policymakers and educational institutions to reassess the value, cost, and scope of higher education in England





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Higher Education University Value Student Debt Graduate Employment Social Mobility

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MCU's Ever-Growing Story Creates Retrospective Issues with Earlier MoviesThe Marvel Cinematic Universe's ever-growing story has created retrospective issues with its earlier movies. With new narrative ideas being explored and established, older plot points or details seem nonsensical in hindsight. This creates contradictions and plot holes that make certain moments and scenes from earlier movies seem nonsensical.

Read more »

Venice's growing flamingo population finds refuge in recovering wetlandsPerhaps nothing better illustrates the flamingo's status as a newcomer to the Venetian Lagoon than the fact that the local dialect has no word for them.

Read more »

University cocaine addiction: A growing problem among studentsA rising tide of serious cocaine abuse is causing particular concern among universities, with more than a quarter of students who take drugs using cocaine in its powder form. Cocaine is more popular among students than ketamine or MDMA and comes second only to cannabis. The use of illegal drugs is proving ever more widespread at universities, with the government estimating that Britons snorted or smoked around 120 tons of the drug in a single year.

Read more »

One southern city you've never heard of is growing faster than anywhere else in AmericaThis is the fastest-growing city in America, where bulldozers outnumber cattle and sprawling new neighborhoods are rising almost overnight.

Read more »