Growing Number of Mail-Order Chemical Abortions and Their Impact on Unborn Children and Women

The article explores the increasing trend of mail-order abortions, their potential risks and coercion involved, and the concentration of these procedures in pro-life states. It also mentions the need for the Supreme Court to reconsider the case and prioritize protecting the lives of unborn children.

The article discusses the growing number of mail-order abortion s, also referred to as 'mail-order chemical abortion s,' and the impact they have on unborn children and women in various states.

It reveals that approximately 14,780 abortions, which are characterized as 'shield law' abortions due to their illegality under state laws, were performed in 2025. Furthermore, the article highlights the concentration of these 'unlawful' abortions in pro-life states, where over 9,000 abortions occur monthly.

Additionally, the article sheds light on the potential health risks and coercion faced by women undergoing these abortions





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Abortion Mail-Order Abortion Chemical Abortion Pro-Life States Risks And Coercion

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