A recent satellite image captured a striking scene at the Shiveluch volcano, which has been erupting for nearly 30 years in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsThe Landsat 9 satellite snapped the Shiveluch volcano earlier this year, as a growing"lava dome" was squeezing its way from the snow-covered peak's summit caldera.

This striking satellite snap shows a heavy blanket of snow surrounding a growing lava dome at the summit of one of Russia's most active and unstable volcanoes. The snow-covered peak, called Shiveluch , is a 10,771-foot-tall stratovolcano. The name Shiveluch loosely translates to"smoking mountain" in the language of the region's Indigenous Itelmen people.

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It is the northernmost active peak in the Kamchatka Peninsula, a highly volcanic region in eastern Russia that's famous for its Shiveluch stands out even among its extremely active volcanic neighbors and is one of the planet's most active volcanoes, according to.

It has experienced at least 15 eruptions in the past 100 years, the most recent of which has been going on since 1999, according to the Smithsonian Institution's On average, the volcano spews around 530 million cubic feet of lava every year — enough to fill 6,000 Olympic-size swimming pools, according to a"On a near-daily basis, satellites detect new signs of activity within horseshoe-shaped caldera, including thermal anomalies, hot avalanches and debris flows," Earth Observatory representatives wrote. The volcano is also constantly spitting out"ash deposits that darken the surrounding landscape," they added.

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A massive lava dome was growing from Shiveluch's summit. It likely looked something like this dome, which grew from the same place in 1993. In this image, you might be able to see a particularly dark circle at the top of the volcano's caldera.

This is a lava dome — a steep-sided landform that emerges when lava piles up on top of a volcanic vent — that has been growing rapidly in recent months, according to the Earth Observatory. The lava within this swelling blob is"extruded slowly and piles up into lobed, sloped, or spine-like shapes akin to those that form when toothpaste is squeezed from a tube," Earth Observatory representatives wrote.

Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors Eventually, lava domes grow so large that they give way under their own weight, often causing the caldera's walls to collapse. However, it doesn't take long for the volcano"Shivelyuch is an incredible volcano that has collapsed over and over again, on several scales, ranging from enormous flank collapses to more modest dome-collapse events,", a volcanologist based in New Zealand, told the Earth Observatory.

"It goes through cycles of collapse but then builds itself up again and again through constant volcanic activity. " Lava flows, visible as black lines snaking down the volcano's slopes and large patches of ash have retained so much heat that snow cannot settle on them, despite being months or even years old.

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In a zoomed-out version of the satellite image , black streaks are visible at various points along the volcano's flanks, including a thick dark line emanating from the summit caldera. These are lava flows from recent months or years that have retained enough heat that any snow that lands on them soon melts away, according to Live Science's sister site Krippner noted that when she previously visited Shiveluch for fieldwork, she could still feel heat coming from lava flows that were over 5 years old.

Further afield, you can also see larger black streaks that look as if they have been painted onto the satellite image with rough brushstrokes. These are patches of pyroclastic ash left over from a 2023 eruption that burned down large parts of a nearby forest, according to the Earth Observatory. A 2022 astronaut photo shows a thick blanket of snow covering Yellowstone Lake, transforming the frozen body of water into a featureless white void.

But below the ice lie some of Earth's hottest hydrothermal vents. A 2025 satellite image shows a series of ghostly ice swirls sculpted on the surface of Lake Michigan by strong winds during an extreme cold snap that covered Chicago in a blanket of snow. A 2017 astronaut photo shows an unusual checkered pattern surrounding a river, just south of the Canadian border. The unique sight is the result of a forest management initiative dating to the 1800s.

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won"best space submission" at the and was shortlisted in the"top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly