Majority Leader John Thune appears to have secured enough votes to stay at the helm, but a handful of his rank-and-file colleagues are pushing for a pause.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune speaks at a September press conference with Senators Shelley Moore Capito, Tom Cotton and John Barrasso.

A growing group of Senate Republicans are calling on their conference to delay leadership elections after the GOP's catastrophic performance last week. The caucus is set to pick its brass on Tuesday, a week after it lost a batch of seats and, along with House Republicans, its majority.

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Senator John Thune, the current leader, appears to have secured enough votes to stay at the helm, but a handful of his rank-and-file colleagues are pushing their conference to hold off on an official election. Senator Dave McCormick, the Pennsylvania Republican, became one of the latest lawmakers Sunday to call for a discussion about the GOP's direction before ballots are cast.

"I don't believe we should move to leadership elections until we have digested and debated the lessons of the midterms and how to move forward," he said in a statement. "We need leadership in place fast, but Tuesday is too soon. " McCormick's caution is shared by a few right-wing Republicans who've previously butted heads with Thune.

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Senators Mike Lee, Ron Johnson and Rick Scott have all voiced their discomfort with Tuesday's elections, which they say require a robust conversation about the party's shortcomings.

"The first thing you do is you say, 'Okay, what are we going to change? We have to change something.

'" Scott said in a Saturday Fox News. "Let's sit down and decide what we're gonna do differently.

Then we can decide who's gonna be the leader.

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" Republican leadership's focus on distracting issues weakened the party's platform heading into last week's elections, but President Donald Trump's priorities kneecapped the conference for much of the past year. His tariffs and war with Iran have cut into the GOP's messaging on the stability of the economy, which many Americans see as their Exit polling shows the high cost of living weighed heavily on most voters' minds despite Trump's claim that affordability is a "hoax.

" His dismissal of the nation's anxieties helped Democrats take control of Congress and push out Republicans who have enabled his policies. "I'm proud of our team and everything we've done for the American people, and I'm looking forward to the important work we have in front of us over the next few months," he wrote in an.

"As we head into 2027, Senate Republicans will not stand idly by as the far-left, socialist wing of the Democrat Party attempts to unwind everything we've done. "Selah Reed’s family first knew something was wrong when the 20-year-old missed a routine Saturday night call with her sister.

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