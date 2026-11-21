Police arrested John Arnold Martinez Jr. for allegedly stabbing a male victim at Bill's Place Bar in Arroyo Grande. Martinez was found in his vehicle and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious bodily injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested a Grover Beach man for allegedly stabbing a male victim at an Arroyo Grande bar on Thursday evening. Shortly before 7 p.m., Arroyo Grande police officers responded to Bill’s Place Bar at 112 East Branch Street.

A 911 caller reported that a man was being disruptive inside the bar and had been driving erratically in the parking lot. The caller then said the man was involved in a physical altercation with another customer, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found the suspect, 34-year-old John Arnold Martinez Jr., in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with a female in the passenger seat.

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Police detained Martinez, as well as the female, without incident. Emergency medical personnel treated the victim at the scene. Responders then transported him to a local hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition. Officers arrested Martinez on charges of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and battery causing serious bodily injury.

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Martinez is currently being held in San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $50,000, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office website. An investigation into the stabbing remains ongoing. The Arroyo Grande Police department asks that anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information about it, call Detective Brandon Earnest at 473-5127. The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com.

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