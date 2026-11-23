Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription, on Patreon, or on Stripe. Help us produce all of the high-quality, original content we publish week after week despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles. Army says it plans to detonate degraded lead in Iowa town no ...

— The Iowa Environmental Council, Sierra Club, and Earthjustice will continue to advocate for accountability from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army in the planned detonation of lead azide in Middletown, Iowa.

Early Sunday morning,that call out the Army’s inadequate public notice and information, and question the Army’s and EPA’s claims that all alternatives were given appropriate consideration. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a statement with the court late on Saturday, Nov. 21, indicating that the Army intends to invoke emergency provisions of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act to detonate 9,773.5 pounds of lead azide stored at the Iowa Army Ammunitions Plant, without a permit from the EPA.

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“People across numerous impacted communities speaking up and demanding accountability is the only reason there was an opportunity to pause and think about better ways to approach the lead azide problem,”“Yet despite claiming public safety is its top priority and public communication is essential to trust, the Army seemed more concerned over the weekend with finding a way to sidestep the judicial process than on meeting the public’s demands for greater transparency, notice to affected communities, and far stronger protection of people, property, and the environment from serious harm. ” This emergency is of the Army’s own making.

The Army has not publicly provided details about why the lead azide was not disposed of before it became so dangerous. The Army’s own storage and inspection practices allowed a primary explosive to sit until it reportedly degraded to the point that any alternative disposal method is now deemed too dangerous. The lack of transparency raises real questions about the scope and extent of potential impacts.

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“The new information from the DOJ indicates that the problem is significantly worse than the Army originally shared. It appears that detonation may be, at this point, the only feasible option due to how long this problem was allowed to persist.

The public deserves to know immediately which communities will be impacted and how residents can most effectively protect themselves and mitigate impacts on their health and homes,” saidThe Army knew about this stockpile of dangerous munitions waste for years, and it knew since at least March that the material was becoming unstable. Yet, just one week ago, most Iowans — including those directly in the path of a toxic lead plume, the Iowa governor, and key state agencies and officials — were unaware the Army intended to detonate nearly five tons of lead azide.

The environmental groups argue the EPA and Army permitting documents have not demonstrated, nor provided appropriate documentation that all other safer alternatives to mitigate the material were thoroughly explored.

“The Army has clearly mishandled this situation, and Iowans and residents in our neighboring states deserve a full review of all of the missteps that led us to this point. However, if detonation is now the only option, it is imperative that everyone impacted has access to the full range of testing, mitigation, and remediation resources,” saidAs of 11 a.m. CST on Sunday, Nov. 22, the Army has failed to provide the public with updated weather modeling and mapping showing the path of the lead dust plume, which means people impacted have little time to take precautions to protect their families and homes.

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The wind patterns have shifted significantly, which means that potential community exposures have likely changed without visible effort by the Army to provide updated information to the public. The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with millions of members and supporters.

In addition to protecting every person's right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org.