Grounded planes, dead email, lost satellites: Technology's very bad week

Tech failures grounded 20,000 flights, disrupted workplace communications and destroyed 40 Amazon satellites.

It was a week when technology seemed to fail everywhere at once. Flights were grounded across the United States. Microsoft Outlook went dark for users around the world.

A separate Workday outage disrupted access to workplace systems. Then on Sunday, a rocket carrying 40 Amazon internet satellites failed to deliver its payload into orbit. The incidents were unrelated, and officials have found no evidence connecting the Microsoft and Federal Aviation Administration outages or indicating that either was caused by a cyberattack.

Also read JAX travelers scramble for flights, hotels after nationwide FAA ground stop

But their rapid succession, against a backdrop of growing dependence on digital infrastructure, offered a striking reminder of how much modern life relies on technology working as intended. From workplace email and payroll systems to air traffic communications and satellite networks, seemingly routine technical problems can have consequences that extend far beyond the systems where they begin.

Email Goes Dark Microsoft 365 users began experiencing widespread problems Thursday, with disruptions affecting Outlook and Exchange Online, as well as other services including Teams and Copilot. The outage left some users unable to reliably access email, calendars, and other tools they depend on to do their jobs. Microsoft attributed the disruption to server problems associated with a network capacity upgrade and a subsequent network change. The company said it found no evidence of malicious activity.

Although Microsoft worked to restore service, some users experienced problems for more than 24 hours. The company said services were fully restored by Saturday. A separate outage at Workday disrupted workplace systems Friday. The company said a problem involving its disaster-recovery environment affected connections to production databases, prompting it to restrict access to some production systems.

The disruption affected workers' ability to access services such as timekeeping, payroll information, and employee benefits at organizations using the platform. Workday said the issue was resolved Saturday. 20,000 Flights Disrupted Nationwide The consequences were even more visible in the aviation system. The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop Friday, temporarily halting departures for more than four hours after a communications problem disrupted air traffic operations.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy initially said the problem involved a contractor replacing aging copper telecommunications lines with fiber at a remote facility. A preliminary FAA investigation later found that legacy telecommunications equipment had become unstable after an unusually high volume of data flooded the network. Investigators identified two potential sources: a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas, where a contractor was installing a new router.

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The problem affected 17 of the country's 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers, along with additional facilities. The FAA and contractor L3Harris continued investigating the incident. Officials said there was no evidence of a cyberattack or malicious activity. The ground stop was imposed as a precaution, and aircraft already in the air were able to land safely.

The disruption contributed to a difficult weekend for air travelers. The FAA said more than 12,000 flights were canceled Friday, followed by more than 6,400 on Saturday and more than 1,600 on Sunday, according to flight-tracking data FlightAware. Not all of those cancellations were necessarily caused by the outage, but the disruption added to an already difficult weekend for air travelers. More than 20,000 flights were canceled or delayed nationwide over the three days.

The incident also came amid broader concerns about the reliability of the FAA's communications infrastructure. In September, a separate communications failure at an FAA facility in Philadelphia disrupted air travel across the Northeast, resulting in thousands of cancellations and delays. The FAA has been working to upgrade aging telecommunications equipment, including parts of a network that still relies on copper lines. Trouble Reaches Orbit The week's problems were not confined to systems on the ground.

United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral on Sunday carrying 40 satellites for Amazon's Leo broadband network, a planned competitor to SpaceX's Starlink. The launch followed two delays. Friday's attempt was scrubbed because of a power interruption at a facility supplying gaseous nitrogen. A second attempt Saturday was delayed by a network communications problem between the rocket and ground equipment.

Sunday's launch initially appeared to go ahead successfully, but an anomaly about 10 minutes after liftoff prevented the satellites from reaching orbit. United Launch Alliance confirmed that the rocket failed to deliver the Amazon mission to orbit, saying it had no specific data yet to explain what happened. The company said it would work with Amazon and other appropriate organizations to determine the cause and identify corrective actions before returning the rocket to flight.

The failed mission is a setback for Amazon's effort to build a satellite network capable of providing broadband internet service. It also raises fresh questions for ULA's Vulcan rocket, which is returning to flight after earlier missions encountered problems involving its solid rocket boosters. The boosters appeared to perform normally during Sunday's launch, but the cause of the latest failure remained unclear. Taken separately, the week's breakdowns had distinct causes—or, in some cases, no confirmed cause.

Together, however, grounded planes, inaccessible inboxes, disrupted workplace systems and lost satellites provided an unusually concentrated reminder of how much modern life depends on complex technology. And sometimes all it takes is one failed network upgrade, one troublesome router, one compromised recovery environment or one unexplained rocket anomaly for the consequences to spread far beyond the system that failed. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors for this story: Steven Frank and Anthony Murray.outagesand payroll systems to air traffic communications and satellite networks, seemingly routine technical problems can have consequences that extend far beyond the systems where they begin. Microsoft 365 users began experiencing widespread problems Thursday, with disruptions affecting Outlook and Exchange Online, as well as other services including Teams and Copilot.

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The outage left some users unable to reliably access email, calendars, and other tools they depend on to do their jobs. Microsoft attributed the disruption to server problems associated with a network capacity upgrade and a subsequent network change. The company said it found no evidence of malicious activity. Although Microsoft worked to restore service, some users experienced problems for more than 24 hours.

The company said services were fully restored by Saturday. A separate outage at Workday disrupted workplace systems Friday. The company said a problem involving its disaster-recovery environment affected connections to production databases, prompting it to restrict access to some production systems. The disruption affected workers' ability to access services such as timekeeping, payroll information, and employee benefits at organizations using the platform.

Workday said the issue was resolved Saturday. The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop Friday, temporarily halting departures for more than four hours after a communications problem disrupted air traffic operations. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy initially said the problem involved a contractor replacing aging copper telecommunications lines with fiber at a remote facility. A preliminaryinvestigation later found that legacy telecommunications equipment had become unstable after an unusually high volume of data flooded the network.

Investigators identified two potential sources: a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas, where a contractor was installing a new router. The problem affected 17 of the country's 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers, along with additional facilities. The FAA and contractor L3Harris continued investigating the incident. Officials said there was no evidence of a cyberattack or malicious activity.

The ground stop was imposed as a precaution, and aircraft already in the air were able to land safely. The disruption contributed to a difficult weekend for air travelers. The FAA said more than 12,000 flights were canceled Friday, followed by more than 6,400 on Saturday and more than 1,600 on Sunday, according to flight-tracking data FlightAware. Not all of those cancellations were necessarily caused by the outage, but the disruption added to an already difficult weekend for air travelers.

The incident also came amid broader concerns about the reliability of the FAA's communications infrastructure. In September, a separate communications failure at an FAA facility in Philadelphia disrupted air travel across the Northeast, resulting in thousands of cancellations and delays. The FAA has been working to upgrade aging telecommunications equipment, including parts of a network that still relies on copper lines.

United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral on Sunday carrying 40 satellites for Amazon's Leo broadband network, a planned competitor to SpaceX's Starlink. The launch followed two delays. Friday's attempt was scrubbed because of a power interruption at a facility supplying gaseous nitrogen. A second attempt Saturday was delayed by a network communications problem between the rocket and ground equipment.

Sunday's launch initially appeared to go ahead successfully, but an anomaly about 10 minutes after liftoff prevented the satellites from reaching orbit. United Launch Alliance confirmed that the rocket failed to deliver the Amazon mission to orbit, saying it had no specific data yet to explain what happened. The company said it would work with Amazon and other appropriate organizations to determine the cause and identify corrective actions before returning the rocket to flight.

The failed mission is a setback for Amazon's effort to build a satellite network capable of providing broadband internet service. It also raises fresh questions for ULA's Vulcan rocket, which is returning to flight after earlier missions encountered problems involving its solid rocket boosters. The boosters appeared to perform normally during Sunday's launch, but the cause of the latest failure remained unclear. Taken separately, the week's breakdowns had distinct causes—or, in some cases, no confirmed cause.

Together, however, grounded planes, inaccessible inboxes, disrupted workplace systems and lost satellites provided an unusually concentrated reminder of how much modern life depends on complex technology. And sometimes all it takes is one failed network upgrade, one troublesome router, one compromised recovery environment or one unexplained rocket anomaly for the consequences to spread far beyond the system that failed.