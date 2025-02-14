Grounded: A New Podcast for Navigating the Political Landscape

Former Scripps News anchor Maritsa Georgiou and former U.S. Senator Jon Tester launch 'Grounded,' a podcast designed to cut through political noise and provide listeners with a grounded understanding of current events.

In the increasingly crowded landscape of political podcasts, a new platform emerges, aiming to provide listeners with a sense of grounding amidst the whirlwind of political news. Former Scripps News anchor Maritsa Georgiou has joined forces with former U.S. Senator from Montana, Jon Tester , to create ' Grounded ,' a podcast dedicated to dissecting the latest political headlines and illuminating the realities of Washington and national politics.

'We truly wanted to utilize this platform to empower individuals to remain grounded,' Georgiou emphasized, 'grounded in numerous facets—grounded in facts, grounded within our communities, connected with one another, and committed to the pursuit of knowledge.' 'Grounded' distinguishes itself from the polarized extremes of the political spectrum. Georgiou and Tester strive to foster honest and rational dialogues concerning issues that resonate with all Americans. 'The core objective is to approach matters from the viewpoint of the average citizen,' Tester explained, 'and to convey the message that this government belongs to them, and they possess the agency to influence the decisions being made.' 'Grounded' is readily accessible on all major podcast platforms. View the full interview with Tester and Georgiou in the accompanying video





