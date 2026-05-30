Groundbreaking Visual Effects in Hollywood: A Look at the Industry's Best

From Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy to James Cameron's Avatar series, the visual effects industry has come a long way in recent years. In this article, we'll take a closer look at some of the most impressive examples of VFX in Hollywood, including Doctor Strange and Avatar: Fire and Ash.

In numerous ways, the visual effects of Peter Jackson 's The Lord of the Rings trilogy outright revolutionized the industry. J. R. R. Tolkien's eponymous trilogy is perhaps the single most important work of fantasy literature of the 20th century, and as such, it deserved to have its massive scale and grand sense of imagination met on the big screen.

Thankfully, Jackson's team and the immensely talented people at Wētā Workshop were more than up to the challenge. The trilogy's mix of practical and digital visual effects was practically unheard of in the industry, from impressive prosthetics and elaborate props to game-changing motion capture and other stunning CGI creations.

This entire series of films was a production on a scale unlike anything else Hollywood had ever seen before, and the fact that it still looks so incredible over two decades later is a testament to the talent of everyone involved. Indeed, the Lord of the Rings trilogy consists of three of the films with the greatest visual effects in the history of fantasy cinema, but there are three movies with VFX that are even better and more timeless.

It should hardly come as a surprise, because if there's a branch of the film industry that advances at a particularly rapid rate, it's the VFX industry. As CGI, motion capture, and virtual backgrounds have transformed into far more advanced versions of themselves in the years since The Return of the King, it's fascinating to see just how weighty Jackson's trilogy's contributions in Hollywood's special effects have been.

Whether it's an eye-popping MCU project, the work of one of the most visionary filmmakers in the realm of VFX, or another big franchise film from the 2000s, these excellent fantasy movies have the most impressive effects of any fantasy film. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had its fair share of run-ins with the fantasy genre, and one of its most notable examples is Doctor Strange.

The film that introduced the Sorcerer Supreme into the ever-expanding franchise, Doctor Strange is a testament to the importance of magic in the world of the MCU. The Oscar-nominated work of VFX company Framestore, who spent almost a year creating almost 400 shots for the movie, turned out even better than anyone would have expected. Strange immediately proved himself as one of the MCU's most powerful characters, and that was largely thanks to the incredible visual effects.

There's some admirably intricate incorporation of practical effects and clever stuntwork in Doctor Strange, but the main attraction is just how stunning all of the CGI still looks a whole decade later. The spells blend with the environment and cast light in their casters' faces in ways that look nothing if not entirely convincing.

The Cloak of Levitation serves as an entire character unto itself, all thanks to the impressive VFX, and the amount of vibrantly colorful and surrealistic shots of mind-bending magic is genuinely stunning. Doctor Strange is arguably the most stellar use of CGI in the entire MCU, creating a stunning and consistently jaw-dropping world where believing in magic becomes so easy that the franchise was never the same again. Another notable example of groundbreaking VFX is James Cameron's Avatar series.

The Canadian visionary has been a champion of groundbreaking VFX since the start of his career, but what really established him as a master of the craft was Avatar. Despite being the highest-grossing film of all time, it's not a particularly well-written movie. That only goes to show the tremendous power that the positive word of mouth directed at its revolutionary motion capture, jaw-dropping CGI, and groundbreaking 3D really had.

When it came out a whopping 13 years later, Avatar: The Way of Water had even more impressive VFX, as anyone who had been waiting over a decade for it might have expected. But it's the latest installment in the series, the science fantasy epic Avatar: Fire and Ash, that really blows everything else that the 2020s have produced out of the water. It's one of those live-action movies that almost look animated, and that's meant as the highest compliment.

How do you improve upon perfection? It's difficult to put into words, but those looking for an example only need to look at how much better Wētā FX made Fire and Ash look compared to the already-impressive-looking Way of Water. It's not that strong of a film overall, but the way it tests and destroys the limits of CGI is a testament to how much James Cameron loves to push the envelope when it comes to visual effects





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