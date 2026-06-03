Groundbreaking held for $7 billion1901 Project near United Center

A $7 billion project is breaking ground at the United Center on Wednesday.

The Chicago City Council approved the 1901 Project last spring. The United Center ownership said it will be the largest ever private investment on Chicago 's West Side.

"This is an investment that will create jobs and housing," Mayor Brandon Johnson said at the groundbreaking Wednesday. The mayor called the project a follow-through on a promise to the neighborhoods surrounding the United Center.

"A promise that communities who have waiting far too long for meaningful investment will not be left behind," he said. "This project is about more than just development," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said at the groundbreaking. "It's about investing in people and neighborhoods. " The 1901 Project will essentially overhaul all the parking lots around the United Center and build parking structures to replace those spots.

The development includes a 6,000-seat theater-style music hall, innovative greenspace providing 10 acres of public recreational and community space, multiple dining and retail options, and approximately 5,000 mixed-income housing units. Former Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose said he will be part of the project, which he said will likely involve the second part, focused on workforce development and housing.





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