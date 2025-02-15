Groundbreaking Discovery Sheds Light on Unusual Blood Clotting

A new blood clotting disorder, VITT-like monoclonal gammopathy of thrombotic significance (MGTS), has been identified by researchers at McMaster University. This condition, similar to vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT), can cause severe blood clots in patients even when they are on full-dose blood thinners. The research highlights the importance of recognizing and diagnosing this disorder, leading to the development of more effective treatment strategies.

Researchers at McMaster University have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of hematology, providing an explanation for spontaneous and unusual blood clotting that continues to occur despite treatment with full-dose blood thinners.

This new blood clotting disorder, termed VITT-like monoclonal gammopathy of thrombotic significance (MGTS), shares similarities with vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT), a rare but aggressive clotting disorder linked to certain discontinued COVID-19 vaccines. The research reveals that certain patients can develop severe blood clots due to antibodies that closely resemble those responsible for VITT, even in the absence of known triggers like blood thinners (heparin) or prior vaccination. Through specialized testing at the McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory, researchers analyzed cases exhibiting unusual blood clotting despite patients being on full-dose blood thinners. They focused on patients who had unexplained VITT-like antibodies detectable for a year or more. The analyses identified the presence of M (monoclonal) proteins, which typically indicate plasma cell disorders. Combined with the persisting VITT-like reactivities over at least 12 months (highly unusual for most anti-PF4 antibodies), this pointed to an ongoing pathological process rather than a short-term anomaly.The study involved a multinational collaboration, with data collected from five patients treated at institutions in Canada, New Zealand, France, Spain, and Germany. Collaborators Jing Jing Wang of Flinders University in Australia and Andreas Greinacher of Greifswald University in Germany played crucial roles in characterizing the VITT-like antibodies and identifying similar cases. Remarkably, each patient had failed blood thinning treatment but showed some benefit with unusual therapies like high-dose intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors (ibrutinib), and plasma cell-targeted myeloma therapy. This discovery has significant implications for healthcare providers evaluating patients with unusual or difficult-to-treat blood clots in the future.





